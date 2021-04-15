   

Patricia Levesque: Chris Sprowls creating smarter plan for workforce development
Chris Sprowls. Image via Colin Hackley.

Guest AuthorApril 15, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Tell the truth, shame the devil’: Sparks fly over union dues

HeadlinesInfluence

House approves measure allowing fire system repairs to begin prior to permit approval

HeadlinesInfluence

Med pay requirement heightens concern for no-fault repeal

FLAPOL030121CH06
It’s a smart, strategic move.

As Florida recovers and rebuilds from COVID-19, many workers — especially those who lost their jobs, hours or wages during the pandemic — are looking to build their skills and pursue better-paying jobs and careers.

A proposal championed by Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls would refocus our state’s workforce programs to align education and training opportunities with higher-paying, higher-skill jobs that Floridians want and that employers need to fill. It’s a smart, strategic move that maximizes resources and prepares students for a successful career.

House Bill 1507 is reflective of the House’s bold and forward-thinking approach. These legislative proposals focus the state’s workforce development system on the jobseeker and create better, more efficient opportunities for students and workers to gain the skills they need for higher-quality and higher-wage, in-demand jobs available across Florida.

The legislation begins a holistic approach to reforming Florida’s workforce system, making workforce development a priority in the Governor’s office and streamlining workforce programs within Florida’s commerce and workforce agencies.

Better yet, it empowers Floridians by using data and analytics to provide more detailed guidance on what skills and training are best positioned to lead to a good-paying, fulfilling career.

The legislation would also provide immediate benefits for workers who were laid off, worked fewer hours, or were furloughed in recent months. Grants of $3,000 would be available to help Floridians earn in-demand, short-term credentials so they can quickly get the skills they need for the jobs they deserve.

And there is no downside for the student. The legislation offers a money-back guarantee. If students who complete programs for certain higher-skill and higher-wage, in-demand occupations are unable to find a job in that field within six months, their tuition gets refunded. This commitment shows the faith the state has in its technical centers and colleges — and the people who lead and teach these programs — to deliver on the promise these programs provide to our students.

Let’s help Floridians build the skills they need, and earn the degrees and certifications required to contribute to tomorrow’s workforce. Florida’s businesses will benefit from trained workers. Florida’s economy will gain from their impact. And most importantly, the workers will be prepared to earn good pay, provide for their families and give back to their communities. I appreciate the leadership of Speaker Sprowls and Reps. Clay Yarborough and Lauren Melo. Their commitment to Florida’s future is inspiring. Let’s get this legislation across the finish line.

___

Patricia Levesque is the executive director of the Foundation for Florida’s Future.

Post Views: 145

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDane Kuplicki raises $11K in opening month of St. Pete City Council campaign

nextHouse passes 'Gail's Law' to establish rape kit database

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories