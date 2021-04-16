   

Gov. DeSantis applauds passage of anti-protest bill
Image via AP.

Jason Delgado

Ron DeSantis AP photo
The Governor looks forward to signing HB 1 into law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office released a statement Thursday following the passage of one of the most controversial proposals of the 2021 Legislation Session.

The proposal (HB 1) contains a slew of provisions aimed at unlawful assembly and rioters. The Senate passed the bill on Thursday. It now awaits DeSantis’ signature.

“With the passage of HB 1, the Florida Legislature has answered Governor DeSantis’ call to uphold the rights of our state’s residents while protecting businesses and supporting our brave men and women in law enforcement,” said Cody McCloud, press secretary for DeSantis, in a written statement.

DeSantis and Republican leadership first spoke of the proposal in September amid a summer spree of riots and protests, sparked by a series of fatal police incidents including George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During the time, law and order stood forefront of former President Donald Trump‘s reelected campaign.

Republicans at-large embraced the narrative.

“This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian’s constitutional right to peacefully assemble, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished,” the statement adds. “Further, this legislation ensures that no community in the state engages in defunding of their police.”

The bill, however, wouldn’t come to light until Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol insurrection.

Among other assertions, critics contend the bill was a direct response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Moreover, they argue the bill tramples free speech and will disproportionately impact minority communities.

Other provisions within the bill create an appeal system for cities that slash police budgets and a requirement that a person arrested during an unlawful assembly remain in jail until first appearance.

Proponents, meanwhile, suggest the bill is needed to protect law abiding citizens and law enforcement officers.

“The Governor looks forward to signing HB 1 into law,” the statement concluded.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

  • Ron Ogden

    April 16, 2021 at 7:25 am

    For the sake of the reasonable and law-abiding people of Florida, Republicans win again!

