   

Senate rolls back Medicaid cuts in first health care budget offer
But the Senate does not fund priority maternal legislation from Speaker Sprowls.

Haley BrownApril 18, 20213min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers hit pause on FDOT software modernization project

HeadlinesInfluence

Bright Futures book stipend on budget chopping block

MEDICAID - Glowing Neon Sign on stonework wall
The House and Senate also differ on priority health care legislation from Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The Senate’s latest health care budget offer rolls back previously proposed Medicaid cuts.

The Senate’s original proposed budget included over $250 million in cuts to Medicaid inpatient and outpatient rates. The plan also cut $77 million worth of funds for hospitals that serve a lot of Medicaid patients.

But the Senate has walked back many of those provisions in its first budget offer to the House unveiled Saturday night at a budget conference meeting.

“My understanding is we’re fully funded,” Sen. Aaron Bean, who chairs the health care budget conference for the Senate, said referring to the state’s Medicaid needs.

But that is not the case for the House health care budget. There are still $226 million in critical care cuts and $80 million in cuts to nursing home rate reduction in the House proposal.

“We’ll land on something we can agree on, but it’s still being talked about right now,” Rep Clay Yarborough, who chairs the health care budget conference for the House.

The House and Senate also differ on priority health care legislation from Speaker Chris Sprowls to extend Medicaid for mothers one year after they give birth to their baby.

The proposal was unveiled at a press conference in March.

“It’s a priority of the House. We wanted to make a good faith effort, so we went from zero to six,” Bean said.

The state would need to commit about $92 million to fund the proposal as Sprowls originally intended.

A “technical issue” shows the House and the Senate Medicaid services budgets $900 million dollars apart, but updated Medicaid costs in the House’s next offer will likely help close that gap.

The House budget proposal is based on estimated Medicaid costs from December. The Senate proposal uses updated Medicaid costs from the end of March. The difference shows Medicare costs for the state are increasing.

“Those numbers were really not negotiated. We just accept them because there are people that make that thing so we automatically did that, I think we have over 900,000 new people on Medicaid and that number goes up every day,” Bean said.

Post Views: 148

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBright Futures book stipend on budget chopping block

nextLawmakers hit pause on FDOT software modernization project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories