Ron DeSantis warns corporate America to ‘grow some backbone’, resist ‘wokeness’ push

Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted corporations for moves to shun certain states on Fox Business Network’s Sunday Morning Futures, urging CEOs to “grow some backbone.”
“I think corporate America, by trying to genuflect to this wokeness, I think they’ve gone down a really bad road. They’re going to tie themselves into knots trying to please the extreme left,” DeSantis said to host Maria Bartiromo, before outlining his own example as instructive in dealing with the slings and arrows from critics.
“What I’ve told people is that if the left is after you, the minute you buckle, you’re just painting a bullseye on your back. They’re going to keep coming back and back and back. If you just stand your ground, yeah they’ll complain for a couple days, but they’ll move on to the next outrage,” DeSantis added.
“I think some of these corporate CEOs, they need to grow some backbone. They need to be willing to stand up and not be pushed in to taking these positions,” DeSantis added, where “they’re basically accepting very partisan left-wing narratives.”
DeSantis, who has made ideological combat central to his brand, was reflecting on moves like that of Major League Baseball, which decided to move its All Star Game from Georgia in the wake of new voting legislation.
“If you’re going to stick your beak into issues that don’t directly concern you, and I think elected officials are going to stick their beak into issues that don’t directly concern them,” DeSantis said, not elaborating on those issues.
“And so if you are Major League Baseball, and you have to move out of Atlanta because they’re having Voter I.D., well what about all the other jurisdictions that you’re in that have ‘more restrictive laws?'”
“What about the fact that you’re doing business with the Communist Party of China? The fact that you’ve done business with the Castro regime in Cuba? It doesn’t make sense,” DeSantis thundered.
3 comments
Charles
April 18, 2021 at 10:59 am
So very thankful Florida has Gov DeSantis.
Ocean Joe
April 18, 2021 at 11:07 am
Corporate America is driven by profits. It’s an obligation to shareholders. Discrimination against folks based on color or sexual status or ethnicity is no longer good business. Corporate America doesn’t need to change, the GOP does. Otherwise you folks are in for an ugly future. Young people, including young conservatives do not have time for the ideological nonsense. NASCAR dumping the Confederate flag says it all. If Georgia, and every other red state wants to discourage eligible voters from voting because they know (as Trump said) the GOP will never win another election, the answer ought to be some self-analysis of the party and what it supposedly stands for. Until then, whichever corporations crank out the white sheets will do well.
Frankie M.
April 18, 2021 at 11:21 am
Everybody has their own boogeyman and some people like Ronnie have more than one. Corporate “wokeness”, mainstream media (see 60 minutes), social media platforms, etc, etc. He goes from one faux outrage to another while taking credit for things he had nothing to do with. He calls this leadership?
They say you’re not happy unless you’re complaining. If that’s the case Ronnie’s the happiest guy in FL outside of one guy at Maralago. Maybe Ronnie should take his own advice and grow thicker skin.