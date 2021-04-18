Student government leaders urge Gov. DeSantis to preserve textbook stipend

Student body presidents from across Florida’s university system penned a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis urging him to keep the current textbook stipend provided by Bright Futures.

The letter, signed by student leaders at Florida’s twelve public universities, comes in response to House and Senate budget proposals slashing the roughly $37 million line item for the stipend.

Currently, Florida Academic Scholars receive $600 per year to help offset the cost of textbooks and other expenses — $300 in the fall and $300 in the spring. The Academic Scholars award is the highest tier of Bright Futures scholarships, given to students who graduate high school with a least a 3.5 GPA, a 1330 SAT or 29 ACT score and 100 hours of community service.

The university presidents say this stipend is needed for students, who worked hard to earn the scholarship.

“If this funding is reduced or eliminated, the cost will shift directly to students at a time where textbook prices only continue to rise,” the letter reads. “Your continued support of this program directly rewards students’ hard work and will reduce the need to seek financial assistance elsewhere — particularly in the form of student loans.”

But, Florida legislators see the cut as a way to push students toward lower-cost options.

Brevard Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia, along with Escambia Republican Sen. Doug Broxson, said the move is part of a larger plan to lower textbook costs by nudging students into the less expensive digital textbook arena.