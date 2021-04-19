Following weekend push, South Florida eclipses 1.5M completed COVID-19 vaccinations

South Florida’s tri-county area surpassed 1.5 million completed COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend, as the region continues the fight to get case counts back on a downward trend.

More than 3.75 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Miami-Dade and Broward have each eclipsed 1 million shots in arms, while Palm Beach sits at 930,000.

Those vaccination benchmarks notwithstanding, the case positivity rate is slightly up week-to-week in all three counties. Those case numbers began shooting up weeks ago, but that surge has since slowed. The slowdown could signal cases are near a plateau, but cases have not yet started falling consistently.

One positive sign the past few days is that the daily death toll has fallen once again after hitting a weeks-long high Friday. That day’s report saw 43 newly-reported COVID-19 deaths. On Saturday, that total dropped to 23, followed by 15 deaths Sunday and just 12 deaths in Monday’s report.

Those Department of Health documents show when deaths were reported, not necessarily when they occurred. It’s possible the slowdown was due to delayed reporting over the weekend, meaning the next few days’ reports will be valuable in showing whether the death toll is truly under control.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— March 29-April 4: 29 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 15 newly reported deaths per day, 1,239 new confirmed cases per day, 6.9% positivity rate, 25,933 vaccine doses administered per day, 13,122 vaccinations completed per day

— April 5-11: 33 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly reported deaths per day, 1,319 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate, 31,656 vaccine doses administered per day, 17,441 vaccinations completed per day

— April 12-18: 33 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly reported deaths per day, 1,483 new confirmed cases per day, 7.5% positivity rate, 25,246 vaccine doses administered per day, 10,821 vaccinations completed per day

Broward

— March 29-April 4: 13 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly reported deaths per day, 705 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate, 15,882 vaccine doses administered per day, 7,240 vaccinations completed per day

— April 5-11: 18 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 3 newly reported deaths per day, 731 new confirmed cases per day, 7.2% positivity rate, 20,820 vaccine doses administered per day, 10,015 vaccinations completed per day

— April 12-18: 17 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 9 newly reported deaths per day, 805 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate, 17,436 vaccine doses administered per day, 7,811 vaccinations completed per day

Palm Beach

— March 29-April 4: 12 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly reported deaths per day, 372 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate, 10,928 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,596 vaccinations completed per day

— April 5-11: 13 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 4 newly reported deaths per day, 371 new confirmed cases per day, 6.4% positivity rate, 13,831 vaccine doses administered per day, 6,336 vaccinations completed per day

— April 12-18: 13 newly reported hospitalizations per day, 3 newly reported deaths per day, 419 new confirmed cases per day, 6.7% positivity rate, 10,972 vaccine doses administered per day, 4,470 vaccinations completed per day