   

Watered down bill banning local preference contracts heads to Senate floor
Sen. Jason Brodeur. Image via Colin Hackley.

Renzo DowneyApril 20, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried predicts Ron DeSantis will bail on second term for White House bid

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate trans sports bill appears near death

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill allowing guns at churches with schools triggers debate, but heads to Senate floor anyway

FLAPOL012721CH156
Proponents say banning contracts by geography drives up taxes.

A bill to weaken cities’ ability to filter non-local businesses from city contracts is ready for consideration before the full Senate.

The Senate Rules Committee voted 8-4 to send Sanford Republican Jason Brodeur‘s bill (SB 1076) to the Senate floor.

“The theme of this Session has been that, if COVID has taught us anything, it’s that geography doesn’t mean as much as it used to, and we’re finding better ways to do things at a less costly rate,” Brodeur said.

With an amendment accepted during the Tuesday meeting, the bill falls in line with Indian Rocks Beach Republican Rep. Nick DiCeglie‘s measure (HB 53), which advanced to the House floor Monday. The amendment clarifies the bill only applies to contracts worth $1 million or more. Additionally, it says public entities may use preferences as incentives, but can’t prevent an out-of-town company from bidding for a project.

“In a sense, before, we were saying you can’t do any local preferences, and now we’re saying you just can’t prevent them from competing, but they can actually use preferences and incentives as opportunities,” Brodeur said. “It’s much, much watered down from where it was when we started.”

Large companies were gaming the local bans at the expense of smaller companies by setting up satellite offices to circumvent local geographical rules.

That was particularly a problem in Pinellas County, said St. Petersburg Republican Jeff Brandes.

“We’ve seen issues where just because you live across the city line, three or four miles away, you’re not able to compete in that market place,” Brandes continued. “This ultimately drives up prices for projects and ultimately comes down to citizens having to pay higher taxes.”

Progressive groups have knocked the bill, calling it a local preemption. Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer said local leaders are just trying to do their job when they limit access to contracts.

“It is a form of preemption here, and I think there is some concern that for minority or diversity access to fundings and projects, I should say, with regard to public works, that our local communities try to address those things,” Farmer said.

Post Views: 81

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill allowing guns at churches with schools triggers debate, but heads to Senate floor anyway

nextSenate trans sports bill appears near death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories