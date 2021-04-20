   

Rick Scott’s fears confirmed as service jobs go unfilled
Sen. Rick Scott.

A.G. Gancarski April 20, 2021

Restaurants are having a hard time filling jobs.

Sen. Rick Scott asserted Tuesday that when it comes to the pandemic jobs market, his deepest fears have been confirmed.

“This is what I was afraid of and warned about,” Scott tweeted, regarding overly generous relief payments that keep people from getting back into the job market.

“It’s one thing to help struggling families, but the federal government should not be paying Americans more to stay home than go back to their jobs. We have to get our economy re-opened,” Scott said, responding to a news report about Miami area restaurants offering hiring bonuses because there aren’t enough qualified workers to fulfill their shifts.

Scott has issued numerous complaints in the last year regarding how overly lavish jobless benefits could remove the incentives for some to participate in the job market.

“If given the chance to make more on a government program than in a job, some will make the rational and reasonable decision to delay going back to work, hampering our economic recovery,” Scott tweeted in April 2020.

Days before that, as unemployment in the state soared and the CONNECT website former Gov. Scott left for Gov. Ron DeSantis faltered, Scott fretted that federal coronavirus relief “means that workers could make more money by not working than they would make if they had a job.”

He advised that simple home economics could help people get through the changes in the economy spurred by the pandemic.

“Most families in this country survive by not being wasteful, but by clipping coupons, by buying necessities when they are on sale, by cutting their own grass and by reusing aluminum foil,” Scott wrote for Fox News.

“Don’t incentivize workers to stay on government-run, taxpayer-funded programs when this crisis has ended and we need them to go back to work. That’s not complicated,” Scott added.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Ocean Joe

    April 20, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    One flaw in Scott’s position is that he and most GOP officeholders opposed raising the minimum wage. Their policies seal off the exits for poor to escape the underclass. People who are making more from govt. benefits than they could working, must not have been earning much. And when it comes to living off the government, how can we forget who has taken more from government than possibly anyone else in history?

    Reply

  • Frankie M.

    April 20, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    What does it say about our economy when unemployment benefits are more generous than those workers can receive from their employer? If anybody knows about getting over on the guvmint it’s Rick Scott.

    Reply

