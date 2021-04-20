Rick Scott’s fears confirmed as service jobs go unfilled

Sen. Rick Scott asserted Tuesday that when it comes to the pandemic jobs market, his deepest fears have been confirmed.

“This is what I was afraid of and warned about,” Scott tweeted, regarding overly generous relief payments that keep people from getting back into the job market.

“It’s one thing to help struggling families, but the federal government should not be paying Americans more to stay home than go back to their jobs. We have to get our economy re-opened,” Scott said, responding to a news report about Miami area restaurants offering hiring bonuses because there aren’t enough qualified workers to fulfill their shifts.

Scott has issued numerous complaints in the last year regarding how overly lavish jobless benefits could remove the incentives for some to participate in the job market.

“If given the chance to make more on a government program than in a job, some will make the rational and reasonable decision to delay going back to work, hampering our economic recovery,” Scott tweeted in April 2020.

Days before that, as unemployment in the state soared and the CONNECT website former Gov. Scott left for Gov. Ron DeSantis faltered, Scott fretted that federal coronavirus relief “means that workers could make more money by not working than they would make if they had a job.”

He advised that simple home economics could help people get through the changes in the economy spurred by the pandemic.

“Most families in this country survive by not being wasteful, but by clipping coupons, by buying necessities when they are on sale, by cutting their own grass and by reusing aluminum foil,” Scott wrote for Fox News.

“Don’t incentivize workers to stay on government-run, taxpayer-funded programs when this crisis has ended and we need them to go back to work. That’s not complicated,” Scott added.