House and Senate present 2021 sprinkle lists

The Senate outlines $165.5 million for 115 projects. The House puts forward $182.2 million for 76 projects.

The House and Senate have released their “sprinkle lists” for the coming fiscal year, outlining spending for dozens of projects amounting to millions of dollars.

The sprinkle list is what Capitol insiders call the last minute budget items used to sweeten the pot and provide funding for some pet products.

Each year, legislative leaders withhold some money from the budgeting process until the end. As explained in 2015 by Jason Garcia for Florida Trend: The money can be “used to sprinkle one last helping of hometown projects into the budget in order to get a budget deal done.”

Floridians are getting what Senate President Wilton Simpson promised when he teased earlier Monday that negotiators would present a “salt shaker full” of sprinkles.

The Senate outlines spending for 115 projects, worth a total of $165.5 million, $26.2 million of which are recurring funds. Meanwhile, the House funds 76 projects worth $182.2 million, $47 million of which are recurring dollars.

“A significant percentage in the supplemental is mostly good government,” said House top budget negotiator Jay Trumbull. “We spent just about as much on good government issues as we did on member projects.”

The House’s largest expenditure is $80.7 million to help the Agency for Persons with Disabilities waiver list.

“(It) not only takes care of the ones that those that are critical on the list, but also it even gets down to maybe even the fourth category on the list so making a significant amount of increase in funds for folks that are most vulnerable,” Trumbull said.

Their next-largest ask, $20 million, would benefit the Department of Education and Schools of Hope.

On the Senate side, the largest total is $18.5 million for Florida State University’s Interdisciplinary Research Commercialization Building on the university’s southwest campus. Another big ask, $17.6 million, would create Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, slots across the state.

The pool of money has been described as a “super-preeminence” fund. Budget negotiators last year defended their lists — including 170 local projects from the Senate and 124 from the House — despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the possible effects on state revenue, some of which came to light.

When lawmakers finalize their spending plan, expected Tuesday, the overall value of Florida’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget could top $100 billion.

After lawmakers compile their budget, they have a 72-hour waiting period before they can move it. The Session is currently scheduled to end Friday.

The House and Senate sprinkle lists are available online.

