   

Blaise Ingoglia files strike-all amendment on Senate-passed elections bill
Blaise Ingoglia. Image via Colin Hackley.

Jacob OglesApril 27, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

University president public records exemption fails on Senate floor

HeadlinesInfluence

Morning prayer sparks pushback from Senate Democratic Leader

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Early learning bill will give VPK parents important information — when they actually need it

FLAPOL012721CH046
Change would leave some Senate priorities but bring certain House provisions back.

A significant amendment to an election law overhaul (SB 90) will be heard Tuesday on the House floor.

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, filed a strike-all measure at 1:33 a.m., hours after the Senate passed the bill.

There’s no staff analysis available yet on the impact of Ingoglia’s amendment, and he declined to speak to the media on the substance ahead of presenting changes on the floor.

“I should answer questions from other members before the press,” he said.

A look at the amendment shows many of the changes are substantive. It adds requirements for real-time reporting on voter turnout, for example.

There are a number of significant differences from the Senate bill. Ingoglia’s amendment leaves in Florida’s resign to run law.

A ban on outside dollars being used by election supervisors, sometimes called “Zuckerbucks” after the Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life last year issued grants to elections offices nationwide, will be in the amended bill.

So too will a new requirement for ID when returning a vote-by-mail ballot to a dropbox. But the language does allow for elections offices to hold extended hours for dropbox access.

The amendment keeps stringent observation requirements of signature matching and ballot duplication, the latter of which must be done under the watch of a canvassing board member.

The Senate bill, carried by Sen. Dennis Baxley, an Ocala Republican, addresses the use of drop boxes for ballot collection and other issues regarding vote-by-mail, such as signature verification. The move came after the first election cycle in memory when more Democrats voted by mail than Republicans.

That bill passed with only Republican support on Monday.

Of note, Ingoglia’s strike-all amendment will be the most substantive heard on the floor, but Democrats in the House have filed a whopping 22 amendments of their own that are also scheduled for debate.

The bill goes to the floor today on second reading, marking the last time it can be changed without waiving standard rules.

But if amended, it will still need to return to the Senate for another vote presuming the new language passes in the House.

Post Views: 258

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.27.21

nextMarco Rubio hopes John Kerry will 'stick to the climate stuff'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories