   

House agrees on $50M funding plan for water storage construction north of Lake O
Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Ryan NicolApril 28, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gary Farmer resigns as Leader, plunges Senate Democrats into chaos

HeadlinesInfluence

House OK’s amended public works bill

HeadlinesPresidential

Joe Biden to the nation: We’re ‘turning peril into possibility’

Lake Okeechobee
The Senate approved the budget provision earlier this month.

Lead negotiators in the Senate and House have agreed to a budget provision slotting $50 million to help implement the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project (LOWRP) north of Lake Okeechobee. The project is a priority for Senate President Wilton Simpson.

In early April, the Senate approved a measure (SB 2516) as a conforming bill linked to the overall budget bill (SB 2500). Now, the House has agreed to that provision, allocating $50 million from the Land Acquisition Trust Fund to help expedite construction of storage capacity north of Lake O.

Simpson and other supporters say the storage will help trap water containing nutrients, which can cause algae blooms. Those blooms sometimes enter other waterways when water is released from Lake O to control the lake’s levels. By capturing those nutrients before they reach Lake O, advocates hope to cut down on those blooms.

The stored water can also serve as a source for nearby farmers and utilities. Simpson earned much of his fortune as an egg farmer.

“Collaborative efforts between the state and federal government successfully expedited the beginning phases of construction of the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. Now it is time to build on this momentum by focusing on projects north of the lake,” Simpson said in a statement after the Senate approved the money earlier this month.

“I am grateful to my Senate colleagues for approaching solutions north of the lake with the same vigor we had for southern storage. Implementation of the LOWRP is the most important element of restoration for the northern Everglades ecosystem, as approximately 95% of the water, 92% of the phosphorus, and 89% of the nitrogen flowing into Lake Okeechobee comes from north of the lake.”

The House and Senate are slated to vote on the final budget at the end of this week.

Since Gov. Ron DeSantis came into office, he and the Legislature have pushed for progress on storage projects south of the lake. In a February letter to the Army Corps of Engineers, Simpson argued that state-level support put those construction efforts on track for completion, allowing an increased concentration on the lake’s north side.

Simpson’s proposal directs the South Florida Water Management District to work with the Army Corps to move LOWRP along.

“Upon the effective date of this act, the district shall request that the corps seek congressional approval of a project implementation report for LOWRP before passage of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022,” the bill states.

After congressional approval, the district and Army Corps must then set up a project partnership agreement for the effort.

Post Views: 132

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse OKs polarizing bill to raise 'guardrails' on early voting

nextCourt upholds conviction of Palm Beach officer in slaying of Black man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories