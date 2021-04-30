Report: Joel Greenberg says Matt Gaetz paid for sex with minor in confession to Roger Stone

A leaked letter may provide the latest sign Joel Greenberg has been squealing on Matt Gaetz.

The Daily Beast reports the former Seminole County Tax Collector confessed in a letter about sharing sexual partners with the Panhandle Congressman. The multiple women involved include a girl who was 17 at the time. The same girl is believed to be at the center of sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz and Greenberg.

According to the Beast, which has reportedly obtained a copy of the letter, Greenberg confirms a number of details reported by numerous outlets.

“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” Greenberg allegedly wrote.

“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”

The confession was sent to Roger Stone, an on-and-off informal adviser to former President Donald Trump, in an apparent effort to secure a pardon from the outgoing President.

Greenberg apparently also communicated with Stone using the Signal mobile app. A screencapped message from Stone suggests he may have suggested a price for access to the President. “I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident,” Stone wrote to Greenberg.

The Beast said that message was sent around Jan. 13, at a time when Gaetz was arguing publicly Trump should offer blanket pardons to anyone associated with the administration.

Notably, Greenberg in the letter indicates both he and Gaetz believed the girl they both had sex with to be 19, and said he advised after learning her age that the Congressman stay away from her.

“She apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people,” he continued. “There was no further contact with this individual until after her 18th birthday.”