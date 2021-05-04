Elections measure goes to Gov. DeSantis, via @newsservicefla

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday formally received an elections bill that was one of the most controversial issues of the 2021 Legislative Session.

DeSantis will have until May 18 to act on the bill (SB 90) but has already said he will sign it. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the bill Thursday, the next-to-last day of the annual Legislative Session, over fierce opposition from Democrats.

The bill, in part, would place additional restrictions on voting by mail, including on the use of drop boxes for ballots.

Republican supporters said the measure is designed to ensure election security, but critics said it would lead to voter suppression.

Also Monday, DeSantis received a bill (HB 419) that would make changes in early learning programs and a bill (HB 7011) that seeks to improve childhood literacy.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.