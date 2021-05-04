   

Elections measure goes to Gov. DeSantis
Image via AP.

News Service Of FloridaMay 3, 20212min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Challenges continue for Florida newspapers

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Rick Kriseman outraged at Ron DeSantis’ local emergency order ban

HeadlinesPanhandle

Jason Shoaf secures $29 million in special project funding

Vote by Mail AP
DeSantis will have until May 18 to act on the bill.

Elections measure goes to Gov. DeSantis, via @newsservicefla

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday formally received an elections bill that was one of the most controversial issues of the 2021 Legislative Session.

DeSantis will have until May 18 to act on the bill (SB 90) but has already said he will sign it. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the bill Thursday, the next-to-last day of the annual Legislative Session, over fierce opposition from Democrats.

The bill, in part, would place additional restrictions on voting by mail, including on the use of drop boxes for ballots.

Republican supporters said the measure is designed to ensure election security, but critics said it would lead to voter suppression.

Also Monday, DeSantis received a bill (HB 419) that would make changes in early learning programs and a bill (HB 7011) that seeks to improve childhood literacy.

___

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 14

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: Challenges continue for Florida newspapers

nextJoe Biden administration to cover vaccine fees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories