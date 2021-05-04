   

Joe Biden administration to cover vaccine fees

News Service Of FloridaMay 3, 20211min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Brian Mast charges Nikki Fried with not doing her job under Clean Waterways Act

FederalHeadlines

Lincoln Project wins Pollie, Reed Latino awards for political ads

FederalHeadlines

Robert Wexler on shortlist to serve as Joe Biden’s Ambassador to Israel

Coronavirus Vaccine bottle Corona Virus COVID-19 Covid vaccines panoramic view
HHS will cover the cost if a patient's health plan doesn't.

As part of the Biden administration’s efforts to provide free access to COVID-19 shots, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it will pay administration fees to health care providers who vaccinate patients enrolled in health plans that don’t cover the fees or that require patient cost-sharing.

Providers can submit vaccine administration fee claims for reimbursement to the online web portal called the COVID-19 Coverage Assistance Fund.

Providers must show that claims were submitted to patients’ insurance plans and that the claims were denied or partially paid to tap into available reimbursements.

___

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 60

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElections measure goes to Gov. DeSantis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories