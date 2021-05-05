Last Call for 5.5.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Special Session on gambling is set.

Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced Wednesday that the Legislature will convene May 17-21 to consider the proposed new Seminole Compact.

In a memo, Sprowls said House committee meetings would be held May 17-18. Meanwhile, the Senate Appropriations Committee is set to take up the proposal May 17 and consider it on the chamber floor May 18.

The new compact, which the Governor and Seminole Tribe hammered out last month, would boost state revenues by an estimated $2.5 billion over five years and by $6 billion through 2030.

The Special Session will also see lawmakers take up a gaming package proposed during the Regular Session to establish a gaming commission and remove horse race and jai alai game requirements for pari-mutuels to offer other forms of gambling, a concept known as decoupling.

To brush up on the nuances of gaming law, lawmakers will get a crash course on gaming in Florida next week. According to a joint memo issued by Simpson and Sprowls, the classes will be held May 11-12 and will cover the history of gaming in Florida and provide an overview of tribal compacts.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to make sure you have all the information you need, before you need it,” the proclamation says. “We believe these courses will provide the necessary framework to have a productive and efficient Special Session, as well as allow ample opportunity to have your questions answered.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,211,728 FL residents (+4,306 since Tuesday)

— 42,201 Non-FL residents (+88 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 17,743 Travel related

— 883,627 Contact with a confirmed case

— 24,078 Both

— 1,286,280 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 91,425 in FL

Deaths:

— 36,184 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 14,981,650 Doses administered

— 9,037,042 Total people vaccinated

— 2,503,976 First dose

— 588,458 Completed one-dose series (+24,483 since Tuesday)

— 5,944,608 Completed two-dose series (+88,105 since Tuesday)

Quote of the Day

“One thing I have learned over the last few days and over this weekend is, while I think it’s a very well-written Compact, there are other large, financially very strong entities out there that aren’t the Tribe and aren’t the state of Florida, that really don’t like this Compact.” — House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne, on the new Seminole Compact.

