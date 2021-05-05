Personnel note: Natalie King promoted to partner at RSA Consulting

Lobbyist Natalie King is now a partner at RSA Consulting, the firm announced Wednesday.

King has 17 years’ experience in The Process, the past 10 of which were spent at the Tampa-based lobbying firm. During her decade at RSA, she has held the titles of vice president, chief operations officer, and now partner.

King joined RSA Consulting not long after it launched, and founder and CEO Ron Pierce says she has been integral to its success.

“As I was starting RSA Consulting, Natalie was right there each step of the way as a friend and advisor,” he said. “She joked with me one day that I’d have to grow the company big enough to bring her onto the team. After hearing that, I thought it would be a great idea. So, I asked. I’m just grateful she said yes.”

Over the course of nearly 11 years, King and Pierce have built a dynamic boutique firm that is ingrained in Florida politics. The firm has grown to add two lobbyists and a communications coordinator, and its presence has expanded to two offices: one in Brandon and the other in Tallahassee.

Today, RSA Consulting represents more than 70 clients. Its client roster includes the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pepin Distributing Company, United Way Suncoast, Helios Foundation, Charter School Leaders, Northside Mental Health, PSTA, Tampa Sports Authority, Moffitt Cancer Center, AdventHealth, the Straz Center, and Tampa Theatre.

“RSA Consulting would not be the company or brand it is today without Natalie,” Pierce said. “She is a Jill of all trades and brings a dynamic set of skills that helps us run our business, create a company culture we can be proud of, and develop a team that is the best in the business.”

Before joining RSA Consulting, King oversaw government, community, and philanthropic affairs at Pepin Distributing Company. She was instrumental in the growth of Pepin Academies and the Pepin Heart Institute in Tampa, and also previously served as public policy director at the Tampa Bay Partnership.

King currently serves as chair of the Pepin Academies Foundation board of directors, chairs the Cultural Arts Council in Hillsborough County, and is active in the local business and civic community.

With a bachelor’s degree in communications, King’s expertise extends beyond political and policy work. Before moving to the Sunshine State, she gained valuable skills while working in human resources for Cannon Business Machines, and held management positions with Discovery Channel Stores and in the banking industry with HouseHold Bank.

RSA Consulting specializes in all areas of government and legislative affairs, community affairs, strategic planning, and media and public relations in Florida.