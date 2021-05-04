   

Nikki Fried worries Matt Gaetz scandal could leave ‘bad taint’ on marijuana industry
What's in Nikki Fried's wallet?

A.G. GancarskiMay 4, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried responds to Charlie Crist’s 2022 announcement

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis says employers barring workers from COVID-19 vaccine isn’t an issue

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist and the fundamental fairness movement

fried.
Reports are alarming and disturbing, says the commissioner.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried addressed the widely reported federal investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz on Tuesday, expressing qualms that the lurid details could leave a “bad taint” on the medical marijuana industry.

“I hope it’s not true,” Fried told reporters Tuesday in Tallahassee. “And I hope it’s not true for the marijuana industry.”

“We have been spending so much time, effort, and energy to expand access for patients across the entire country. And it is a mission of mine to make sure that there is affordable access. And the last thing that any of us would want is a bad taint on the marijuana industry because of alleged actions from [people involved in the industry].”

Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, said that the allegations were alarming and disturbing, but seemed to wonder if the wall-to-wall reporting would ever be substantiated with formal charges.

Federal investigators should either “make some decisions one way or another” or “move on,” Fried noted.

“The stories that are coming out, obviously, what we’re hearing and what I’m reading from you all is alarming, disturbing. I certainly hope that they’re not true,” Fried said. “I certainly hope that the FBI and the DOJ either come to a decision and make further findings or it’s time for the people of our country and our state to move on and get back to the business of governing.”

“Again, I hope that DOJ and the FBI do their job, make some decisions one way or another,” Fried affirmed. “We have a lot of work still ahead of us.”

Democrat Fried and Republican Gaetz are both proponents of the expansion of the medical marijuana space, as the commissioner noted.

But Gaetz’s advocacy for cannabis has come into question amid allegations of potential political corruption related to the sector’s expansion.

Reportedly, federal investigators are probing a 2018 trip Gaetz took with Dr. Jason Pirozzolo and Halsey Beshears to the Bahamas. Prosecutors with the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section are examining whether Gaetz took gifts, including travel and paid escorts, in exchange for political favors, according to CNN.

As The Associated Press reports, Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. The Congressman contends that CNN reports on him negatively in an effort to “propagandize” his life.

Post Views: 113

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida's consumer confidence ticks up for second month in a row

nextDemocrats rally for Ron DeSantis takedown, as Charlie Crist officially enters Governor's race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more