   

Nick DiCeglie to kickoff Senate run May 25

nick diceglie
The Pinellas County Republican is running to replace Jeff Brandes, who is vacating the seat due to term limits.

Rep. Nick DiCeglie will host a campaign kickoff in his home district in late May to get the wheels rolling on his Senate bid.

The Pinellas County Republican is running for Senate District 24, a seat currently held by incumbent Sen. Jeff Brandes, who will be vacating the seat due to term limits. DiCeglie announced his Senate run on March 1.

DiCeglie, who currently serves as a Representative for House District 66, is hosting his campaign launch May 25 at the Belleair County Club starting at 5:30 p.m.

The representative was the first candidate to officially jump into the race, which is expected to be one of the most competitive legislative races of the 2022 campaign cycle. Fellow Republican and former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker is also considering a bid.

The match-up would make for an interesting GOP primary, with DiCeglie bringing with him to the campaign trail the institutional knowledge from serving in the Legislature for four years, while Baker would likely come with stronger name recognition from his time as St. Petersburg Mayor and from his failed 2017 bid to reclaim that office.

It would also potentially set up a race for top-level endorsements, with DiCeglie potentially capturing the eye of now-Florida man Donald Trump and Baker from his longtime ally, former Gov. Jeb Bush. That could make for a re-do of sorts of the 2018 gubernatorial election that pit establishment favorite of the Bush wing of the Florida GOP, Adam Putnam, against now-Gov. DeSantis. DeSantis got a major boost in that race when Trump offered his endorsement.

The eventual GOP nominee will likely face a credible challenge from the left in the mid-Pinellas battleground district. Though it’s changed numbers over the years through various rounds of redistricting, the area SD 24 encompasses has changed party hands before. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist held the district in the late 90s as a Republican. Republican Jim Sebesta succeeded him, followed by Democrat Charlie Justice.

Still, Republicans carry a voter registration advantage, with 131,507 voters to Democrats’ 117,412.

Political insiders tell Florida Politics, however, not to expect Brandes to weigh in on the race … at least not any time soon.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

