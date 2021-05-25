Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.25.21

Rep. Nick DiCeglie is officially kicking off his bid for Senate District 24 tonight, launching what will be a key race to watch heading into the 2022 election cycle.

DiCeglie filed for the seat, currently held by term-limited Sen. Jeff Brandes, in late February and has already raised nearly $21,000, as of the most recent campaign filings covering activity through April. His political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee, has about $130,000 on hand.

His star-studded launch includes cameos from U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Reps. Linda Chaney, Traci Koster and Chris Latvala, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Pinellas County Clerk Ken Burke, Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas, Pinellas Property Appraiser Mike Twitty, St. Petersburg Councilman Ed Montanari, Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters and Councilor Chris Burke, former Reps. Larry Ahern and Seth McKeel, former Pinellas County Commissioner Neil Brickfield, former Pinellas GOP Chair Jay Beyrouti, and former Clearwater Vice Mayor Doreen Caudell.

That’s a guest list sure to drum up a major funding boost. And DiCeglie comes with a legislative record to help propel him through a possible primary against former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, and an already filed Republican, Timothy Lewis.

In 2019, he led efforts (HB 5) to make it harder for local governments to tax their citizens, a move that should help him in an eventual competitive primary.

This year, DiCeglie co-sponsored legislation to create COVID-19 liability protections for businesses. The approved bill (HB 7) increased the burden of proof on plaintiffs to prove gross negligence for COVID-19-related lawsuits. It’s applied retroactively to already filed legal action, a priority among Republicans.

But where are the Democrats?

So far, there has been almost no buzz on possible contenders from the left. Despite SD 24 being one of the best chances Dems have at reducing their minority in the upper chamber, only South Florida districts 9 and 37 a higher priority for the party. The race will be open, removing the incumbency challenge that often comes with trying to flip a seat. And as the district is currently drawn, it favors Republicans, but not so much that winning an open race is impossible.

Republicans carry a voter registration advantage, with 131,507 voters to Democrats’ 117,412. Still, it’s not insurmountable, even if their advantage grows as a result of upcoming redistricting, which could see Democrats lose ground in the district, most likely by drawing parts of the blue areas in the southern part of the district into Sen. Darryl Rouson’s already heavily blue Senate District 19.

There are some possibilities. Some insiders tell Florida Politics a candidate has already expressed interest, a woman with experience running communications for unions. But it’s not official. And an obvious choice, Lindsay Cross, who previously challenged Brandes, is rumored to be considering a run for Rep. Ben Diamond’s House seat, which he’s leaving to run for Congress.

Another option is former Rep. Jennifer Webb. She has the chops to get it done and already proved that she could win a purple district with her 2018 victory in House District 69. But she lost that seat just one cycle later, and she doesn’t currently live in the district.

But Democrats’ best hope might be in someone who can run as a moderate. St. Petersburg City Council member Brandi Gabbard comes to mind. As a Realtor, she often sides with Republicans on property rights issues and would be a palatable choice for Jeb Bush-type Republicans and nonpartisan NPAs.

To win, which Democrats desperately need to boost morale in a party that suffered painful losses just last year, they need a candidate who cannot only bring a solid resume to the table but one who can raise a ton of money to match DiCeglie, or whoever the Republican nominee winds up being. They also likely need a moderate candidate who can appeal to NPA voters, a crucial bloc in a district where they’re already outnumbered. Gabbard checks both boxes, and it’s no secret she has future political ambitions.

The SD 24 race seems like it might be a referendum on whether Democrats can rise to the occasion and get the right candidate into the race. Stay tuned.

Top Senate Republicans are taking a post-Special Session fishing trip, and donors are welcome aboard.

Senate President Wilton Simpson and Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, who is set to succeed him, will be in Key West today through Thursday for a fishing fundraiser. The agenda includes a VIP dinner this evening, a welcome reception and dinner on Wednesday, and a fishing outing and dinner on Thursday.

Money raised will head to the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, the main political committee supporting Republican state Senate candidates.

Donor tiers aren’t listed on the invitation. The invitation states all events will be held outside and asks attendees to “remember to wear a mask.”

The fishing fundraiser is not the only one on the calendar for Senate Republicans.

A fundraiser at the storied Pebble Beach golf course in California is back on for mid-June. Senate Republicans have made the trek several times before, with last year being a notable exception. The 2020 event — also planned for June — was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

More details on the Pebble Beach fundraiser will be made available at a later date.

Entering prime fundraising months, FRSCC has about $3.7 million in the bank. The balance reflects $1.48 million raised and $1.14 million spent in the first quarter of 2020. The Key West and Pebble Beach rakes will be reported on the committee’s next quarterly report, due in mid-July.

Alix Miller will take the driver’s seat at the Florida Trucking Association in a little over two months.

FTA announced Monday that Miller is taking over as president and CEO on Aug. 1. She currently works as FTA’s senior vice president and is responsible for running FTA’s communications and legislative affairs operations.

“Alix has earned the trust and respect of not just the FTA Board of Directors and members, but of the entire transportation sector,” FTA Board Chair Philip Fulmer said. “She is a knowledgeable and skilled advocate for our industry, and we are looking forward to her leadership for years to come.”

Exiting FTA President and CEO Ken Armstrong, retiring after seven years in the job, was effusive in his praise of Miller.

“FTA became a better organization the day Alix Miller came to work here in 2018. Now she and the FTA Board have made lightning strike twice. Alix deserves this new position, and she will be successful every day. My sincerest congratulations to her and FTA for a job well done and for an outstanding outlook in the future,” he said.

Miller holds a seat on several statewide transportation committees for the Florida Department of Transportation and is the liaison between the trucking industry and state and federal agencies on regulatory issues.

“Over the past three years, this Association has embraced me as family. I continue to be inspired by our members’ passion for the industry; their selfless focus on others during times of disaster; and their commitment to keeping our state’s economy moving forward,” Miller said.

Veteran Republican political operative Stephen Lawson is launching his own firm.

The new venture is named Battleground Strategies, a nod to Lawson’s experience in Florida and Georgia, two of the most hotly contested political states in the country.

The firm will focus on strategic communications and public relations for clients across the political, corporate, and nonprofit sectors.

“I’m excited and humbled to launch Battleground Strategies, which has been a dream of mine for some time now. In today’s media landscape, developing an effective plan, understanding your audience, and driving home a winning message is more important than ever,” Lawson told Florida Politics.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do that for some incredible leaders on some of the biggest stages in politics, and I’m looking forward to delivering that experience and expertise for my clients.”

Lawson has served on the campaign and administration side for former Gov. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Under Scott, he served as Director of Research and Writing and held several high-level positions at state agencies, including Enterprise Florida, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and VISIT FLORIDA.

Three years ago, Lawson joined DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign as Communications Director, overseeing all messaging, media, communications strategy and execution across 10 media markets within a $100 million campaign.

Lawson worked as the Director of Communications at the Florida Lottery after DeSantis’ inauguration.

In the 2020 cycle, he was called up to Georgia to serve as the Deputy campaign manager and Communications Director for former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The Florida native, who holds degrees from UF and FSU, now lives in Atlanta with his wife, Paige.

“Ron DeSantis withdrawing Florida from federal unemployment boost” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — DeSantis’ administration on Monday officially announced it was withdrawing from a federal pandemic assistance program that offered a $300-per-week boost to state unemployment benefits. The extra benefits have prompted some controversy as Florida’s post-pandemic economy bounces back. Republicans and business groups have argued that companies, especially in the low wage hospitality industry, are struggling to fill openings because the state’s $275-per-week maximum jobless benefits, one of the lowest in the nation, coupled with the $300 weekly in federal benefit offers more money each month than actually working.

— DATELINE TALLY —

“DeSantis signs big tech censorship bill, despite constitutional concerns” via Steven Lemongello and Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis signed the Big Tech bill into law on Monday, hailing it as a defense against Silicon Valley banning conservatives from social media, even though critics have denounced the measure as a violation of the First Amendment. The law would slap daily fines of $100,000 on Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, and Amazon for each statewide political candidate removed from their platforms, and $10,000 a day for other candidates. Other users must be notified when they’re banned or censored, including when a warning or other notice of false or disputed information is attached to their posts. Users also have the ability to sue companies for violating the law.

“Florida TaxWatch releases 2021 Budget Turkey Watch report” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Florida TaxWatch released its 2021 Budget Turkey Watch report Monday, which spotlights 116 appropriations for DeSantis to reconsider. This year, the “turkeys” total $157.5 million. TaxWatch notes that while member project requests are down, they still remain excessive. For example, 829 member projects were funded last year compared to 675 this year. And yet, the report notes, the state this year provided $60 million more to projects. The increase in project spending comes after Florida found itself “surprisingly flush,” the report says. That’s thanks in part to $5.8 billion in federal funds. “So, while all this available money allowed for significant turkeys, it could have been worse,” the report says.

“TaxWatch recommends Governor veto nearly $28M in South Florida budget projects” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Florida TaxWatch says DeSantis should veto close to $28 million in projects across South Florida’s tri-county area contained in the 2021-22 state budget. Recommended cuts include several large transportation projects, including $3.65 million for the Blum Ambulatory Greene Cancer Center Road in Miami-Dade County. FTW also suggested vetoes for three projects valued at $3 million each: historical infrastructure improvement in central Palm Beach County, pedestrian priority zones in Miami-Dade’s Little Havana community, and funding for The Underline linear park Miami-Dade, which runs underneath the Metrorail. The Turkey List also includes $1 million line items for Blount Road in Pompano Beach, the South Royal Poinciana Boulevard median in Miami Springs and Miami-Dade’s Ludlam Trail Corridor.

“Rail safety, manatee help among TaxWatch’s Central Florida turkeys” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Florida TaxWatch red-flagged $20 million worth of projects across Central Florida, within the state’s $101.5 billion budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year. The two largest appropriations immediately affecting Central Florida that got the FTW seal of disapproval were $8 million set aside for manatee habitat restoration, money that would go mainly toward restoring seagrass beds, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon; and $4.9 million for higher-speed rail safety improvements in Indian River County. Among other Central Florida budget turkeys: $2 million for the Green Mountain bike and pedestrian trail connector; $2 million for the Wekiva Trail in Seminole County; and $1.5 million for two stabilization and restoration programs in New Smyrna Beach.

“‘I wish I could feel better about our progress’: Panel recaps Legislative Session’s harm to minority communities” via Danielle J. Brown of the Florida Phoenix — Nearing the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, a Florida lawmaker and local officials and community members gathered via Zoom in Palm Beach County to reflect about Florida’s 2021 Legislative Session’s implications for racial and LGBTQ equity. Progressive efforts to quash bills penalizing transgender athletes and restricting voting access were thwarted in the Republican-majority Florida Legislature. However, other efforts were more successful, including legislation that creates protocols limiting the use of force by law enforcement.

Happening today — Rep. Jason Shoaf will speak at a meeting of the Network of Entrepreneurs & Business Advocates, 11:30 a.m., Capital City Country Club, 1601 Golf Terrace Dr., Tallahassee.

Happening today — Rep. Rick Roth will provide a 2021 Legislative Session wrap-up for the Republican Club of the Palm Beaches, noon, Palm Beach Kennel Club, Paddock Restaurant, 1111 North Congress Ave., West Palm Beach.

Happening today — Sen. Shevrin Jones will provide a 2021 Legislative Session wrap-up and discuss the controversial new elections law (SB 90), 6:30 p.m., Koinonia Worship Center, 4900 West Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hollywood.

“Lobbying compensation: The Fiorentino Group keeps pace with $545K last quarter” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Fiorentino Group reeled in more than $2 million in lobbying pay last year, and their first-quarter numbers show they’re on track to do it again in 2021. The team led by founding partner Marty Fiorentino handled more than 60 clients during the January-through-March quarter and recorded $545,000 in earnings. The Fiorentino Group is the preeminent Jacksonville firm. As such, their client sheet includes most major business interests in Duval and most of the 904. Top clients include Crowley Maritime, Flagler Health, Florida East Coast Railway, PGA Tour and UF Health Jacksonville. Overall earnings ranges show the firm brought in at least $500,000 in the first. Based on per-client maximums, the firm could have earned as much as $900,000.

— STATEWIDE —

“Could Florida get another chance at high-speed rail under Joe Biden?” via Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — Eleven years have passed since President Barack Obama landed in Tampa with the promise of a gift that could transform Central Florida: a federally funded high-speed rail line to Orlando. Not a single track was laid between the two cities. In Florida and across the country, the Tea Party wave brought in a new class of Republican leaders wanting to slash government spending. Among the programs they killed was Obama’s $8-billion vision for a national network of fast-moving trains. Enter President Biden, whose well-established love for train travel earned him the moniker “Amtrak Joe.”

Happening today — The Florida Elections Commission meets, 8:30 a.m. Call-in: 1-866-901-6455. Meeting code: 278040912.

Happening today — The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board meets, 9 a.m., Southwest Florida Water Management District, 7601 U.S. 301 North, Tampa. Online link here.

“‘Florida State swagger’: Harvard vice provost Richard McCullough to be next FSU president” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — FSU’s Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously selected McCullough, vice provost for research at Harvard, to replace President John Thrasher, who has served as president since November 2014. Trustees praised all three applicants as men who could have taken the helm of FSU but said McCullough had a “Florida State swagger” that pushed him over the top. McCullough now will move forward on June 23 for an interview with the Board of Governors, who have ultimate responsibility in confirming presidents of Florida’s public universities. McCullough has served as vice provost for research at Harvard since 2012, where he also is a professor of materials science and engineering. He was vice president for research at Carnegie Mellon University, 2007-2012.

— 2022 —

“Stephanie Murphy will not challenge Marco Rubio for Senate” via Marc Caputo of POLITICO — Rep. Murphy won’t run for U.S. Senate, a decision that was sealed after fellow Congresswoman Val Demings recently signaled she will likely challenge incumbent Rubio. “The reality is that Rubio will not be an easy opponent, especially if it’s on the heels of a bruising primary where Democrats spend millions attacking each other instead of using those millions to build the infrastructure we desperately need to win,” Murphy said Monday in a written statement. Murphy plans to seek reelection to her Orlando-area seat and help the state party with voter registration, organizing and strengthening the grassroots.

“Kathy Castor endorses Charlie Crist for 2022 Governor’s race” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Castor is backing fellow U.S. Rep. Crist in his bid Governor, she announced Monday. In her endorsement, Castor cited Crist’s environmental advocacy and experience in leading Floridians. “When Charlie was Governor, he worked to build unity rather than fuel division,” Castor said in a statement. The pair have close ties as Tampa Bay Democrats who share the national stage; Castor has served in the U.S. House since 2007 and was joined by Crist after his initial election to Congress in 2016. Crist is looking to corral as much support as possible while he has the spotlight as the only Democrat in the race. That won’t last long, and Crist is already on the road campaigning to reach out to more voters and fellow Democrats.

“‘Heartless leadership’: Crist blasts DeSantis over ending federal unemployment benefits” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Crist is criticizing DeSantis for cutting Florida’s weekly federal unemployment benefits, starting June 26. The Governor made the call to end the federal benefits on Monday, joining at least 22 other states who have called it quits on the program. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program provides an extra $300 per week in benefits to the unemployed during the pandemic. “This is heartless leadership by Ron DeSantis, who seems more interested in scoring partisan points than taking care of Floridians,” Crist said in a statement. DeSantis credited Florida’s economic recovery for the cut, referencing the state’s nearly half a million job openings, he told reporters in Miami Monday.

“After Alcee Hastings: The race for Congress” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The conclusion of last week’s special Florida Legislative Session on gambling expansion gives congressional candidate-legislators a precious political commodity: time to campaign. State Rep. Bobby DuBose, who announced his campaign for Congress on April 20, responded immediately. State Sen. Perry Thurston did something similar. He announced his candidacy to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Hastings April 19. The day after the Regular Legislative Session ended, Thurston held his own Saturday kickoff.

“Democrat lawyer Adam Gentle announces U.S. House run against Mario Diaz-Balart” via Bianca Padró Ocasio of the Miami Herald — Gentle, a 39-year-old anti-corruption lawyer in South Florida and political newbie, launched a campaign against U.S. Rep. Diaz-Balart, targeting the Republican congressman over his recent vote against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Gentle, who calls himself a “capitalist Democrat,” announced his candidacy for Florida’s 25th Congressional District in 2022 with a four-minute video ad that features footage from the Everglades and elsewhere in the district along with videos of the violent confrontations outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida reports 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — New COVID-19 cases in Florida Monday dipped to a level last seen in early fall, signaling that vaccines are effective in the Sunshine State. Monday also marked the third continuous day with additional COVID-19 deaths of less than 50 per day. Florida reported 1,606 new coronavirus cases on Monday and another 27 new resident deaths linked to COVID-19. The state has now reported 2,311,941 cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average for new cases reached as high as 17,991 on Jan. 8. It was 2,566 on Monday.

“Florida close to 10 million vaccinations against COVID-19 pandemic” via Clayton Freeman of The Florida Times-Union — Florida drew closer to the milestone of 10 million residents vaccinated by Saturday, while other numbers pointed to accelerating progress against the coronavirus pandemic. As of Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 9,963,783 state residents receiving a vaccination against COVID-19, including about 7.9 million fully vaccinated against the pandemic. Thus far, the age bracket receiving the greatest proportion of the vaccinations has been 65 to 74, with about 2.1 million vaccinated. Although the vaccination rate has slowed somewhat compared to the peak of the vaccine drive, the state still reported more than 100,000 doses administered Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Will Florida offer a vaccine lottery? Here’s what DeSantis’ office has to say” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Don’t bet on the chance of an oversized check coming from the Florida Lottery after getting vaccinated. Four states — Maryland, New York, Ohio and Oregon — are offering incentives like cash or scholarships to boost turnout for vaccines against COVID-19, but DeSantis isn’t heading down that path, according to his press office. “No, Gov. DeSantis is not and will never consider holding a ‘vaccine lottery’ in Florida,” Christina Pushaw, the Governor’s press secretary, said in an email. “Florida’s government and public health authorities have been very clear that the vaccines are safe and effective, protecting people from serious illness, and this should be enough motivation for Floridians to get vaccinated if they so choose,” Pushaw said.

“Mask mandate legal fight could be moot” via The News Service of Florida — A yearlong legal battle about a mask mandate in Alachua County could be moot after DeSantis suspended local COVID-19 restrictions, according to a new court filing. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal heard arguments in November in a challenge to the constitutionality of an Alachua County order that required people to wear masks at businesses such as restaurants and grocery stores. But the Tallahassee-based appeals court has not ruled in the case, and Jeff Childers, an attorney for plaintiff Justin Green, filed a document Friday suggesting that the case is moot. The filing stems from an order issued by DeSantis that suspended local restrictions, such as mask mandates, across the state.

“Floridians are eager to travel to Europe, but European visitors to Florida will have to wait” via Bradley George of WUSF — Floridians are booking trips to Europe after last week’s announcement that tourists are being welcomed back by the European Union starting this summer. However, it could be a while before visitors from Europe and elsewhere return to the Sunshine State. The past year has been grim for travel agents like Janice Sinardi. But following the EU announcement, the phone at her Temple Terrace office started ringing off the hook. “I’ve had inquiries for Spain, a lot for Italy, because Italy is one of the No. 1 places most people want to go to,” she said. Crossing the Atlantic will be easier starting next month, as British Airways returns to Tampa International Airport. Flights to Zurich resume in July, and direct service to Germany comes back in September.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“After 200,000 shots, one final day for vaccinations at Valencia College’s FEMA site” via Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel — At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Orlando’s lone federally run COVID-19 vaccination site will close for good after three months and more than 200,000 shots of vaccine. “Time is running out,” said Denise Whitehead, the state spokesperson for the Valencia College West Campus vaccination clinic. “We encourage those members of the public who have been waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to come now.” The site, at 1800 S. Kirkman Road in Orlando, will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. No appointment is necessary. Meanwhile, smaller vaccination clinics run by the state, local counties, and retail pharmacies continue operating throughout Central Florida, and some doctors’ offices also carry the vaccines now.

“Amelia Concours gathers classics among crowds as the first big post-COVID-19 Northeast Florida public event” via Dan Scanlan of The Florida Times-Union — A sunny day and 240 classic cars drew a crowd to Sunday’s 26th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance as the beachfront community hosted its first major public event since COVID-19 shut the world down only days after its 2020 show. A crowd predicted at more than 10,000 by law enforcement viewed classics, race cars, and motorcycles on two of the Golf Club of Amelia Island’s fairways at the Concours. The event celebrated honoree Lyn St. James, a prolific racer, writer, broadcaster, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. This was the first time the event has honored a woman driver who tackled the Indy 500 and Trans-Am, prototype and sports car racing and founded the Lyn St. James Foundation.

— CORONA NATION —

“Casinos place big bet on vaccinations as Las Vegas prepares for June 1 reopening and nation’s first large convention” via Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post — World of Concrete, the convention that is staging a bricklaying competition, is the first large, in-person trade show scheduled in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began. The stakes are high, even for a city accustomed to high stakes. If the show hosts tens of thousands of attendees without a major problem, such as a virus outbreak, it will be a milestone. Casinos, where conventioneers are likely to spend free time, have prodded workers to get vaccinated; several large casinos say 80 to 90% of their employees have received at least one shot. Local officials announced with fanfare that the county will lift all pandemic restrictions on June 1.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Biden administration moves toward making the pandemic work-from-home experiment permanent for many federal workers” via Lisa Rein of The Washington Post — As the Biden administration contemplates how to return the massive federal workforce to the office, government officials are moving to make a pandemic experiment permanent by allowing more employees than ever to work from home, a sweeping cultural change that would have been unthinkable a year ago. The shift across the government, whose details are still being finalized, comes after the risk-averse federal bureaucracy had fallen behind private companies when it came to embracing telework, a posture driven by a perception that employees would slack off unless they were tethered to their office cubicles. That position hardened during the Donald Trump administration.

— MORE CORONA —

“Intelligence on sick staff at Wuhan lab fuels debate on COVID-19 origin” via The Wall Street Journal — Three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, according to a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report that could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory. The details of the reporting go beyond a State Department fact sheet, issued during the final days of the Trump administration, which said that several researchers at the lab, a center for the study of coronaviruses and other pathogens, became sick in autumn 2019 “with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.”

“Retailers couldn’t stock hand sanitizer fast enough. Now they can’t give it away.” via Jaewon Kang of The Wall Street Journal — Supermarkets are on a mission to get rid of hand sanitizers. Once nearly impossible to find, America is awash in it. COVID-19 cases are declining as more people get vaccinated. In recent months, health officials have said that the virus is airborne and that the disinfectants aren’t as effective as masks and distancing. Sales of hand sanitizers are down 80% to $9.2 million for the week ended May 8 from the year prior. Sanitizers, which use alcohol to neutralize viruses and other pathogens, typically expire in two years. Retailers seek to move through their inventory before that deadline and free up space on their shelves and in warehouses for other products in higher demand.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden to meet George Floyd’s family at White House” via Orion Rummler of Axios — Biden will meet privately with the family of Floyd on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Floyd’s murder, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday. The White House meeting comes after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in Floyd’s murder; a trial that advocates saw as one of the most crucial civil rights cases in decades. “This is going to be a private meeting,” Psaki said, adding that “the courage and grace of this family, and especially his daughter Gianna, has really stuck with the President.”

“As hurricane season looms, Biden doubles funding to prepare for extreme weather” via Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis of The Washington Post — Biden will announce Monday afternoon that he is doubling the amount of money the U.S. government will spend helping communities prepare for extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to collect more sophisticated climate data. While the $1 billion in funding is a fraction of what taxpayers spend each year on disasters, it underscores a broader effort to account for the damage wrought by climate change and curb it. Last week the President signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to identify and disclose the perils a warming world poses to federal programs, assets and liabilities, while also requiring federal suppliers to reveal their own climate-related risks. The administration will target roughly 40% of the additional money to disadvantaged areas.

“Weightlifting, Gatorade, birthday calls: Inside Biden’s day” via Ashley Parker of The Washington Post — Current and former advisers say Biden’s typical day reveals a creature of habit with well-worn routines and favorite treats, from orange Gatorade to chocolate chip cookies; a tactile politician eager to escape the Washington bubble who meets privately with people who write him letters; and the patriarch of a sprawling Irish-Catholic clan who abruptly interrupts high-level meetings to take calls from family members. It marks a sharp contrast with Trump, whose days often ran both early and late with tweets that were frequently angry or inflammatory, and whose time was often consumed by rambling rallies, spontaneous calls to TV hosts and random, unscripted activities.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Top Republicans flock to Reagan Library to speak out on GOP’s future” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — Some leading conservative voices, including a handful of potential 2024 Republican presidential contenders, will start flocking to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library this week to speak out on the critical questions concerning the future direction of the GOP. Kicking off the speaking series is former House Speaker Paul Ryan. The speaking series comes as the GOP searches for the best path forward after losing the White House and the Senate in the 2020 elections. Also taking part in the discussions are former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former South Carolina Governor and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“Republicans struggle to define a new governing coalition as Donald Trump closes grip on party” via Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Aggravation and drama have defined the Republican Party since Trump left office. In just the past two weeks, Republican leaders have punished his enemies, continued to pursue a revisiting of the election results and, on Capitol Hill, opposed bipartisan efforts to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection there. A few members expressed concern for those who broke into the building where they work. A new generation of Trumpist acolytes have announced their intention to run for high office with a set of Trump issues that motivate them. The moves pose a threat to the party’s efforts to reclaim moderate, largely college-educated voters who Trump turned off.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Lawmakers worry the toxic atmosphere on Capitol Hill will follow them home, raising safety concerns” via Marianna Sotomayor and Paul Kane of The Washington Post — Several Democrats said they are concerned that the toxic political culture on Capitol Hill could greet them back home as their communities open up, with the pandemic waning and vaccination rates rising, and there is pressure to hold more in-person events. According to people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the conversations, several Democratic members have privately expressed their concerns to leadership about security back home as threats have risen. Some of these Democrats said they have paid out of their own pocket to increase security at their district offices or install security systems in their homes out of an abundance of caution.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: Tech and finance wave is a ‘movement, not a moment’” via Jane Wooldridge of the Miami Herald — Pandemic seclusion and high taxes elsewhere spurred tech and finance entrepreneurs to discover the pleasures of South Florida. Though many were well on their way south last fall, Miami Mayor Suarez’s December tweet, “How can I help?” went viral, sparking even greater interest. The buzz is clearly having an impact. Though it’s too soon to ascertain just how many are actually moving to Miami, nearly every day brings an announcement of a new relocation, company office or multimillion-dollar real estate purchase. But what does the influx of wealth mean for those of us who already live here? As the revenue base grows, Miami will continue investing in infrastructure and modernizing public services to be a Miami Forever and a Miami For-Everyone.

“Amid rising anti-Semitism and increasing polarization on Israel, Jewish Democratic Caucus forms Broward chapter” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Concerned by what they see as twin threats a rise in anti-Semitism and a politicization of long-standing U.S. support for Israel, Jewish Democratic leaders in Broward are forming a new political organization. The Democratic Jewish Caucus has support from the county’s two most prominent Jewish elected officials, U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz. More than 200 people have signed up for Tuesday’s inaugural meeting. The recent hostilities between Israel and Palestinians showed a public rift in the Democratic Party, with younger, more progressive party activists and elected officials expressing support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel.

“Contamination from Piney Point has diluted in Tampa Bay, researchers say” via Zachary T. Sampson of the Tampa Bay Times — Contamination levels in part of Tampa Bay near a massive discharge of polluted water from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant site have declined, researchers said Monday. Initial results show the effects of the release in early April were relatively contained in an area of lower Tampa Bay, according to professors at the University of South Florida College of Marine Science. But many questions remain about the consequences of the spill for fish, seagrasses and what harm might emerge over time. “We’re fairly fortunate that we didn’t see a long-lived, widespread effect on that ecosystem,” said Thomas Frazer, dean of the college. Over time, the wastewater was flushed and mixed into the greater bay, reducing concentrations. Today, scientists believe levels are more in line with historic averages.

“Robert Blackmon to resign from St. Pete City Council, signaling likely mayoral bid” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Blackmon submitted a letter of resignation, effective January 6. The resignation likely means Blackmon intends to run for Mayor, a rumor that has been brewing for months. However, Blackmon has not officially filed for the seat as of Monday morning. “It has been an honor to serve as City Council member from District 1,” Blackmon wrote. “Pursuant to Florida Statute 99.012(2) & (3), I hereby tender my resignation from the Saint Petersburg City Council effective January 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.” That statute states that “no person may qualify as a candidate for more than one public office, whether federal, state, district, county, or municipal, if the terms or any part thereof run concurrently with each other.”

“Rick Kriseman to trim Trop redevelopment shortlist to two” via Brian Hartz of St. Pete Catalyst — Barring a curveball thrown by the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Petersburg City Council, Mayor Kriseman is set to whittle down the field of Tropicana Field redevelopment proposals from four to two. Kriseman said he expects to make his decision known within seven days, meaning an announcement could come by Friday this week. He also pushed back at City Council’s desire to “hit the pause button” on redevelopment talks until the city and the Rays have reached an agreement that will clarify the team’s future in St. Pete. The Rays’ Tropicana Field lease agreement expires in 2027. However, citing the need to get a head start on funding and financing talks, Kriseman wrote, “delaying progress on selecting and negotiating with a master developer may hinder the progress of stadium discussions with the Rays.”

“Tom Mullins the fifth candidate to enter St. Pete City Council District 4 race” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A fifth candidate is entering the race to replace Darden Rice on St. Pete City Council. Mullins announced Monday he is jumping into the District 4 race. Mullins has been an executive with Raymond James since the late 1980s, leading the firm’s investment banking practice for the transport and infrastructure industries, where he has developed particular expertise in the environmental service and transport sectors. “St. Petersburg is a thriving city, and with responsible leadership, there is more opportunity on the horizon than ever for every resident in every neighborhood,” Mullins said.

“Shifting politics of gambling could benefit Sarasota card room” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Much has changed in his family’s business since 1944 when Jack Collins Jr.’s grandfather purchased a greyhound racing track in Sarasota for $5,005 in back taxes. The track had burned down. Collins’ grandfather revived it. Collins grew up in the business, witnessing the decline of greyhound racing and the rise of other forms of gambling. The biggest change came after Florida legalized poker rooms at pari-mutuel gambling facilities. The Sarasota Kennel Club’s card room opened in late 2006. Now the One-Eyed Jack’s card room is the entire business.

“Jacksonville’s Edward Waters College to launch ‘potentially transformative’ social justice institute” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — Edward Waters College plans to establish the A. Philip Randolph Institute for Law, Race, Social Justice and Economic Policy, a place for scholars and students alike to “examine and exchange ideas” on a host of social issues. Initial funding for the institute — named for Florida-born civil rights activist Randolph, a former Edward Waters student — is from a $200,000, two-year grant from the Jacksonville-based Jessie Ball duPont Fund. This summer the college will launch a national search for an executive director/scholar-in-residence to lead the institute. Additional staff will be hired later. The institute will “examine and exchange ideas related to race, law/criminal justice and socioeconomic policy matters through research, lectures, symposia and scholarship,” according to the college.

“Walton County code enforcement officers issue 80 citations for double-red flag violations” via Jim Thompson of Northwest Florida Daily News — Eighty citations with the accompanying $500 fines have been issued to people caught in recent weeks on Walton County beaches violating double-red flag warnings and entering dangerous surf in the Gulf of Mexico. The $500 fine for entering the water when double-red flags are flying has been in place since February, when County Commissioners enacted several changes to the county’s beach activities ordinance. Before the increase, the fine for a first double-red flag violation had been $100. “We’re trying to get the message out (about the dangers of rip currents and other conditions that prompt the raising of double-red flags),” said Tony Cornman, the county’s code compliance director, “and hopefully it helps.”

“South Walton, ‘Birthplace of New Urbanism,’ seeks to keep unique aesthetics intact” via Jim Thompson of the Northwest Florida Daily News — With a unanimous vote earlier this month, Commissioners established a requirement for a “supermajority” vote on the Commission before any changes can be made to a provision of the land development code limiting building heights to 50 feet in the area south of Choctawhatchee Bay and the Intracoastal Waterway from the Okaloosa County line to the Bay County line. The amendment approved at their May 11 meeting is still subject to some state review. In effect, the amendment means that any changes to the 50-foot building height limit must be approved by four of the five Commissioners. The amendment was a brainchild of Commissioner Mike Barker, who brought his proposal forward last year after his November election.

“Pensacola looks to expand airport terminal as air travel starts to pick up again” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola International Airport’s daily travel numbers have been above the pre-pandemic level in the past month. “I think we’re going to need a second terminal,” Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday. “We’ve been talking about it. In the long-term plan, it’s already there.” Robinson said the airport is beginning to struggle with housing planes that land, and the airport is coming close to capacity. Spirit Airlines will begin operating at the airport in June, and Robinson said that the airport will offer flights to 30 cities when those flights come online. Last week, the number of passengers was 10% above the same week in 2019. One of those days was a record for the airport, with 5,000 passengers going through security in a single day.

— TOP OPINION —

“The year of school choice” via Jeb Bush for the National Review — The pandemic made plain that if you let adults be the priority in how you run your schools, students will always come second, at best. Public-school enrollments are down by 2%. Several school systems continued to “count” students as attending even if they had withdrawn completely from virtual-learning programs. Parents show dramatic support for direct funding of their children’s educational needs. According to a poll of 2,700 K — 12 parents, strong majorities favor the use of federal education dollars for student-centered needs; 65% said they want federal stimulus dollars to support creating more school options such as charter schools and learning pods, and 62% want direct grants of $500 per child to help parents afford whatever education needs they have.

— OPINIONS —

“Don’t stunt Florida’s growth with tax hikes” via Tom Feeney for the Tampa Bay Times — The 2017 tax reforms improved a lot of the things that were broken about our federal tax code, helping Americans keep more of their hard-earned money and bringing out the best in businesses through reductions in our corporate tax rates, which were substantially higher than those in most of the developed world. Businesses reinvested in Florida with the tax savings they found after 2017. In the two years after the tax reforms were enacted, before the pandemic hit, Florida added more than 400,000 jobs. So it doesn’t make sense that Biden and congressional leaders would try to reverse course and raise taxes, particularly when we need every economic boost we can get to overcome the pandemic’s disruption.

“Domestic energy is essential to American security” via Tom Garcia for the Fort Myers News-Press — DeSantis understands how critical energy independence is to our nation’s security. And it’s one of many reasons why DeSantis should sign House Bill 919 to protect our access to clean, abundant supplies of domestic energy sources. House Bill 919 prevents local governments from banning our access to natural gas. Natural gas is America’s most abundant energy source. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there is enough supply of natural gas to meet the needs of the world for 250 years. Because of the technologies and innovations that have unleashed this abundant supply of domestic energy in recent decades, we have tremendously reduced our dependence on foreign oil.

“Courts must remedy blatantly racist voter-suppression law” via Dick Batchelor, Marcus McCoy Jr., and James E.C. Perry for the Orlando Sentinel — Florida lawmakers took a page from the past when they enacted a set of new voting restrictions. Now it’s the courts’ turn to right this terrible wrong. Supporters say the measures, which DeSantis signed into law in early May, increase transparency and strengthen election security. But here’s the rub: Florida didn’t have a problem with transparency or election security. In fact, the very officials who were clamoring to pass and sign this new law were trumpeting Florida’s success with running elections not that long ago. The legislation, which limits the use of ballot drop boxes and tightens requirements for voting by mail, is simply not needed. There is no empirical evidence or data to back up claims that it is. And there’s no game plan on how to implement it.

“Eclipse and Super Flower Moon on tap the same night this week” via Joe Mario Pedersen of the Orlando Sentinel — A rare treat will be hanging over the Orlando sky with the emergence of a Super Flower Moon followed by a lunar eclipse on the same night. Starting Tuesday night, stargazers may want to prepare their telescopes and cameras for May’s Super Flower Moon, a full moon with a larger appearance due to its closer proximity to the Earth. However, the moon’s peak illumination will not shine at maximum brightness until 7:14 a.m. Wednesday, although Wednesday night should still have a nice view of the full moon. While the diameter of a supermoon is only 7% greater than an average full moon, and 14% bigger than when the moon is farthest away, also known a micro-moon, the area of the full supermoon disk is 15% to 30% bigger.

“Gas prices down for Memorial Day weekend” via The News Service of Florida — The AAA auto club said the average gas price in Florida was $2.87 a gallon, down 2 cents from last week. AAA also noted that the average was $2.91 a gallon during the 2018 Memorial Day weekend. “Unless pump prices suddenly rise this week, holiday travelers will find gas prices that are slightly below what they paid on Memorial Day 2018,” Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesman, said in a prepared statement. “While expectations of strong holiday fuel demand can carry the potential for causing higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped 5 cents last week. That means gas prices could drift lower as the weekend approaches, but things can change quickly in the fuel market.”

