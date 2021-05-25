‘America’s Governor’ Ron DeSantis says Big Tech does Joe Biden’s bidding

The evolution of Ron DeSantis from Freedom Caucus Congressman to frontline national conservative continues apace, with victory laps for bills he got passed becoming routine on national outlets.

Monday’s edition offered national promotion for the morning signing of legislation taking aim at the kinds of social media censorship and deplatforming that conservatives say skewed the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.

“When you deplatform the President of The United States but you let Ayatollah Khomeini talk about killing Jews, that is wrong,” DeSantis said to applause during the signing at Florida International University.

That long multi-speaker press conference in Miami in the morning was the shot, so to speak, and the cable news daily double Monday night, the chaser, allowing DeSantis to refine his case in front of friendlier interviewers than the South Florida press, conservative movement titans who understood the existential stakes.

Two big earned media showcases allowed the Governor to press his case against “Big Tech” and other sources of ire: a radio hit with Mark Levin, who promoted DeSantis as “America’s Governor.”

From there, another trip under the klieg lights: a Fox News segment with Sean Hannity.

During a roughly 13 minute radio hit, DeSantis said Silicon Valley is “wielding monopoly power” and “doing the government’s bidding with Biden in there,” DeSantis said, before going on to predict litigation from tech companies.

“You can set your clock by it,” the Governor said, using one of his characteristic anachronistic phrases.

“This very well may end up one day in front of the U.S. Supreme Court,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis noted Cuban and Venezuelan exiles, on hand at the bill signing, knew personally the “dangers of massive concentrations of power,” of the sort regimes in their homelands used, and apparently Facebook and Twitter here.

“We saw how they interfered in the election in 2020. Gimme a break,” DeSantis said, describing Big Tech as an “extension of the ruling elite,” working to “elevate [corporate media] narratives and then try to squelch dissent.”

“They very much are part of our ruling class, and in some extents, an extension of our current administration in Washington, ” DeSantis said of tech companies. “Can you think of examples where they’re suppressing ideas and speech that is favorable to the Biden administration? I can’t think of any.”

And Biden needs the help, DeSantis contended. He maligned Biden, the “absentee President” as a “transitional figure” and “clearly not playing with a full deck of cards” in his latest in a series of condemnations of “Biden’s weakness” on issues ranging from the border to Israel policy.

An enthusiastic Levin closed out by telling a staffer to “put his RonDeSantis.com on our Parler site.”

From there, the Hannity interview, with a chyron saying DeSantis “emerges as leader in fight against lockdowns, big tech bias, and anti-police policies.”

Among the segment’s highlights: DeSantis agreeing with Hannity about Big Tech stifling the New York Post article on Hunter Biden last October, and that being a functional in-kind donation to the Biden campaign.

“I doubt you can find an example in the history of Presidential elections where you would find a more significant in-kind contribution,” DeSantis claimed. “Big Tech has amassed a massive amount of power. They are monopolies that are much more powerful than the monopolies of the early 20th century. They are using their power to enforce orthodoxy and suppress speech and candidates they disagree with.”

DeSantis reprised his comparison of the treatment of Trump and the Iranian Ayatollah from the Miami bill signing, effectively matching in phrase and in cadence the version delivered at FIU nearly twelve hours before, yet another highlight of an economical four minutes on Hannity.

Though he wasn’t in the A-Block, ceding the lead to Sen. Lindsey Graham, he nonetheless was showcased, with the host promising a special announcement at the end of the show regarding another interaction, presumably on camera.

“I will be seeing you in person this week,” Hannity said. “That’s the only hint.”

“Looking forward to it,” DeSantis replied through a fixed smile.