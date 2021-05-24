Tom Mullins enters St. Pete City Council District 4 race

A fifth candidate is entering the race to replace Darden Rice on St. Pete City Council. Tom Mullins announced Monday he is jumping into the District 4 race.

Mullins has been an executive with Raymond James since the late 1980s, leading the firm’s investment banking practice for the transport and Infrastructure industries, where he has developed

particular expertise in the environmental service and transport sectors.

“St. Petersburg is a thriving city, and with responsible leadership there is more opportunity on the horizon than ever for every resident in every neighborhood. I’m running for City Council to bring inclusive, smart-growth policies that prepare St. Petersburg for a brighter future, while maintaining our city’s diverse personality and superior quality of life and environment,” Mullins said.

“We need responsible leaders on the City Council, with a broad range of skills, who know how to

harness our growth into great paying jobs, prosperous neighborhoods, and state-of-the-art

infrastructure, and who understand the importance of getting our local businesses back on their feet in the wake of COVID-19.”

Mullins joins an already crowded field including Lisset Hanewicz, a former prosecutor for the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office; Clifford Hobbs III; Douglas O’Dowd; and Jarib Figueredo.

Two candidates, Lauren Hubbard and Wendy Wesley, have withdrawn from the District 4 race.

Hanewicz is so far the top fundraiser in the pack, though Mullins has yet to file a campaign finance report because he just entered the race.

With his ties to Raymond James, he’s likely to have access to key donors and deep pockets.

“This is a special moment in time for our city, and I know I can bring capabilities and experience that will nicely complement the skills of existing city council members to help accomplish what our city needs. I can’t wait to get started,” Mullins said.

Rice is leaving office due to term limits and running for Mayor in a race where she’s considered a frontrunner. She has yet to endorse in the race.

Mullins was born and raised in suburban Chicago. He graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds an MBA from Dartmouth College.