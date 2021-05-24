May 24, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Tom Mullins enters St. Pete City Council District 4 race

Janelle Irwin TaylorMay 24, 20214min0
Tom Mullins
Mullins is the fifth candidate in the race.

A fifth candidate is entering the race to replace Darden Rice on St. Pete City Council. Tom Mullins announced Monday he is jumping into the District 4 race.

Mullins has been an executive with Raymond James since the late 1980s, leading the firm’s investment banking practice for the transport and Infrastructure industries, where he has developed

particular expertise in the environmental service and transport sectors.

“St. Petersburg is a thriving city, and with responsible leadership there is more opportunity on the horizon than ever for every resident in every neighborhood. I’m running for City Council to bring inclusive, smart-growth policies that prepare St. Petersburg for a brighter future, while maintaining our city’s diverse personality and superior quality of life and environment,” Mullins said.

“We need responsible leaders on the City Council, with a broad range of skills, who know how to

harness our growth into great paying jobs, prosperous neighborhoods, and state-of-the-art

infrastructure, and who understand the importance of getting our local businesses back on their feet in the wake of COVID-19.”

Mullins joins an already crowded field including Lisset Hanewicz, a former prosecutor for the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office; Clifford Hobbs III; Douglas O’Dowd; and Jarib Figueredo.

Two candidates, Lauren Hubbard and Wendy Wesley, have withdrawn from the District 4 race.

Hanewicz is so far the top fundraiser in the pack, though Mullins has yet to file a campaign finance report because he just entered the race.

With his ties to Raymond James, he’s likely to have access to key donors and deep pockets.

“This is a special moment in time for our city, and I know I can bring capabilities and experience that will nicely complement the skills of existing city council members to help accomplish what our city needs. I can’t wait to get started,” Mullins said.

Rice is leaving office due to term limits and running for Mayor in a race where she’s considered a frontrunner. She has yet to endorse in the race.

Mullins was born and raised in suburban Chicago. He graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds an MBA from Dartmouth College.

Post Views: 52

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBrian Ballard: Long-term gaming stability may be in partnerships between Seminole Tribe, pari-mutuels

nextAs Congress returns to funding earmarks, who will benefit?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories