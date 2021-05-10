Bruce Bartlett raises $86K for State Attorney campaign

State Attorney Bruce Bartlett brought in $86,000 in April for his campaign to win a full term as State Attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

Bartlett’s campaign raised $76,800 from donors and added another $10,000 through candidate loans last month, according to a newly filed campaign finance report. The haul included 87 contributions, including 70 for the campaign maximum of $1,000.

The campaign spent just $1,000, all of it heading to the Pinellas GOP. Bartlett started May with $85,800 in the bank.

“Our campaign’s strong start is a testament to the power of our message — to continue the decades-long tradition, started by State Attorney Bernie McCabe, of enforcing the rule of law, supporting our men and women in law enforcement, and seeking out justice for victims across the circuit,” Bartlett said.

“The voters of the Sixth Judicial Circuit have a State Attorney’s Office they can be proud of, with hundreds of dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to do what is right and what is just. I’m proud to lead this extraordinary group and I’m excited for the campaign ahead and the opportunity to talk about the record of our office and our vision for continuing to keep our community safe.”

Bartlett has served as State Attorney since he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the position following McCabe’s death in January. Bartlett had previously served as acting State Attorney and before that as Chief Assistant State Attorney to McCabe.

He is a Stetson Law alumnus who has worked in the State Attorney’s office since 1979. He has been a Lead Trial Attorney, a Division Director, and served as Chief Assistant State Attorney for the 28 years Bernie McCabe was the State Attorney.