May 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   
Abbott mounts commanding lead in contributions in race for HD 5 seat.

Shane Abbott separates from GOP pack in HD 5 money race

Abbott now has more than $90K in financial contributions, far outpacing GOP competitors in campaign for HD 5 seat.
Drew DixonMay 10, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ashley Moody committee tops $184K in April

2022Headlines

House Republicans draw election foes

2022Headlines

Taylor Yarkosky passes $80K mark in HD 32 race

Florida flag on white wall banner, USA
Shane Abbott announced his campaign for HD 5 in February but has established himself as the clear leader for the Florida House seat.

Shane Abbott received another financial boost in his bid to win the Panhandle’s House District 5 seat.

The DeFuniak Springs Republican garnered another $28,525 in April in his campaign for the HD 5 seat covering all of Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties. Abbott is running against fellow Republicans Vance Coley of Marianna and Joel Clinton Pate of Graceville for the seat vacated by current Rep. Brad Duke, who is also a member of the GOP.

Duke will reach term limits in 2022 when the position is up for election.

The district leans heavily Republican.

Abbott now has a total of $92,745 in financial contributions since he announced his candidacy in February. But in April, he received more than three dozen contributions, according to Florida elections records.

Some of his more notable contributions included medical interests. There was $1,000 in support from the American Pharmacy Cooperative based in Bessemer, Alabama He received another $1,000 contribution in April from the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association based in Miami.

Abbott himself is a pharmacist and opened his own pharmaceutical business in North Florida. He’s also the vice president of the advocacy group Small Business Pharmacies Aligned for Reform in Florida.

The St. Joe Company real estate and development firm based in Santa Rosa Beach also contributed to Abbott’s campaign. Another $1,000 came from Gulf Coast Site Prep Inc., in DeFuniak Springs. The majority of April’s financial support for Abbott came from individuals.

Abbott is far outpacing his competitors in terms of financial contributions.

“Our campaign has strong momentum, and I’m honored by the broad support we continue to receive,” said Abbott. “To know that so many friends and neighbors believe in our conservative message and share in our vision for the future of our community and our state is truly humbling and what fuels our campaign. We’re going to keep working hard.”

Coley, who launched his campaign nearly a year ago, has raised about $21,100 in total contributions, with only $3,500 coming in April.

Meanwhile, Pate has garnered only $13,295 after entering the race in February. About $2,890 was contributed to Pate last month.

No Democrat has announced candidacy for the seat thus far.

Post Views: 90

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: Ben Diamond's run for Congress was predictable

next'I can't sit idly by': Ben Diamond announces CD 13 bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories