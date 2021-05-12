May 12, 2021
Report: Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend may cooperate with federal prosecutors

Jacob OglesMay 12, 20214min0

Gaetz, Matt (1)
She could corroborate details about a 2018 Bahamas trip central to the case.

An ex-girlfriend of Matt Gaetz could cooperate with federal prosecutors building a criminal case against the Congressman.

CNN reports prosecutors are speaking to a former Capitol Hill intern who dated Gaetz. Investigators believe she was on a 2018 plane trip to the Bahamas that has become central to the unfolding Gaetz scandal. Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, a medical marijuana entrepreneur, and then-state Rep. Halsey Beshears are also believed to have been on the flight.

There’s been growing interest in Gaetz’s former girlfriend, who now works for the state of Florida. She worked for multiple members of Congress including Rep. Darren Soto, an Orlando Democrat.

Gaetz for the past six weeks has been embroiled in a scandal including allegations of sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl he paid with cash or gifts for sex. CNN and other outlets have reported that 17-year-old was also on the flight.

POLITICO last month reported Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend feared she may have been recorded by prosecutors on a conference call with other women on the flight discussing what took place.

If the ex-girlfriend provides witness testimony, it likely could corroborate information provided by former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who has been indicted on 33 federal counts including sex trafficking. He faces a deadline this week to reach a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Last month, Greenberg’s attorney speaking to press outside an Orlando courthouse and hinted his client’s cooperation could spell problems for the Congressman.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” said Fritz Scheller.

Reports later showed excerpts from several confession letters Greenberg wrote for disgraced former Trump adviser Roger Stone outlining the details of the men’s arrangement with several women, including the then-17 year old.

Gaetz has vehemently denied the accusations.

“Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex,” read a statement provided to the media by the Congressman’s office. “Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely.”

But other outlets have obtained receipts that show Venmo payments sent by Gaetz to Greenberg, followed immediately by Greenberg sending money to young women.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

