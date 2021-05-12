May 12, 2021
Richie Floyd raises $9K, leads fundraising for St. Pete City Council race
Richie Floyd.

Kelly Hayes
RFC- Headshot Richie Floyd.
Floyd also had 428 donors — more than twice the amount of any other campaign in the city so far.

St. Petersburg City Council candidate Richie Floyd collected $9,404 in April, taking back his place as the lead fundraiser in the race for the District 8 seat.

The local teacher out-raised opponent and optometrist Dane Kuplicki, who only brought in $2,625 last month. Kuplicki also added $2,000 in self-funding to his campaign, not factored into his fundraising report. 

In addition to having the highest fundraising month, Floyd had 428 donors — more than twice the amount of any other campaign in the city so far. All donors to Floyd’s campaign last month were individuals. Floyd received one $1,000 donation, which was from Philip Stone. 

Floyd dished out $1,547 in April on marketing services, postage and processing fees.

Since filing to run last November, Floyd has raised $38,383 and has spent $5,206. He will enter May with $33,177 cash on hand.

Kuplicki reported 24 donors this past finance period, all from individuals. He received a $500 donation from recently elected Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne and a $50 donation from St. Pete mayoral candidate Vincent Nowicki.

Despite a slow fundraising month, Kuplicki spent $6,402 in April, primarily on advertising.

Kuplicki has so far raised $13,871 since he kicked off his campaign in March. He has also tacked on $7,000 in self-funding, which the candidate reported separate from his campaign finance reports. With the two funding sources, Kuplicki will enter May with $14,390.

A third candidate, Jamie Mayo, filed to run on April 30, and has only reported $12 in self-funding so far.

The candidates have all filed to run for the seat currently held by Amy Foster, who is facing term limits. Foster has served on the Council since being elected in 2013.

District 8 borders the west side of I-275, north of south St. Pete including the historic Kenwood neighborhood.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

