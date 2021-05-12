May 12, 2021
Police: Woman posed as Miami high school student to promote Instagram page

Associated Press

Close up of metal handcuffs
The 28-year-old tried to pull of the stunt American Senior High School.

A 28-year-old woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page attempted to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school, police said.

Monday’s stunt at American Senior High School landed Audrey Francisquini in jail, where she’s facing charges of burglary, interfering with a school function and resisting arrest without violence, records show.

Francisquini started handing out pamphlets printed with her Instagram account after sneaking onto the campus around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said. She had a black backpack and carried a skateboard as she walked through the hallways, recording herself.

School security tracked her down as she was wandering the hallways while students were in classrooms, an arrest report said. Francisquini told investigators she was looking for the registration office.

Investigators said she headed toward the registration office, but did not enter. Instead she continued walking through the hallways, talking to students, news outlets reported.

Security officers tried to catch up with her again, but she didn’t stop. They notified the office of a security threat on campus, police said.

An officer spotted her walking across the faculty parking lot and told her to stop. She continued walking, the report said.

Authorities tracked her down through her Instagram page and arrested her later Monday at her home in North North Miami Beach.

The school system will be conducting a thorough review of the incident, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson Jaquelyn Calzadilla told the Miami Herald. They will be looking into how she was able to sneak into the school and elude security several times.

Records did not list a lawyer for Francisquini.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

