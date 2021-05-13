May 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis: Incentivize work, not unemployment
Image via Colin Hackley.

Jason DelgadoMay 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Are you kidding me?’ Gov. DeSantis says no way to vaccine passports for cruises

2022Headlines

Rick Kriseman pondering congressional run in CD 13

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill that permanently allows ‘cocktails to go’

FLAPOL110420CH12
The Republican Governor described the decision to stay home as a 'rational calculation.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Thursday that federal unemployment benefits would be better utilized as some sort of “back-end” benefit for Floridians who rejoin the workforce.

The suggestion comes as Florida works to nudge unemployed Floridians into the state’s 400,000 plus job vacancies.

Currently, unemployed Floridians earn a weekly maximum of $275 a week from the state and an extra $600 a week from the federal government.

“I think that would change some of the incentive structure that we’re seeing and would still make it worth people’s while,” DeSantis told reporters in Ormond Beach of his idea to incentivize work, not unemployment.

DeSantis and Republican colleagues contend the extra federal funds disincentivize the state’s reemployment effort and stifle Florida’s economic rebound.

The Republican Governor doesn’t blame Floridians for opting to collect the federally boosted benefits. Instead, he described the decision to stay home as a “rational calculation.”

“It’s not their fault for doing that,” DeSantis said.

“If you get employed then you get a financial bonus for doing that,” DeSantis later explained of his suggestion. “I would rather spend the money that way, then do status quo if the status quo is keeping us from being able to fulfill a lot of the positions.”

Indeed, Florida’s economy is on the up and up.

Florida’s unemployment rate is roughly 4.7%, accounting for roughly 475,000 Floridians. The national average, meanwhile, hovers near 6%.

Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle announced Wednesday that Florida will not extend its work search waiver for the unemployed.

The waiver, implemented during the pandemic’s peak, allowed Floridians to collect unemployment benefits without proving they were searching for a job.

“Anyone who is able bodied and wants a job, I think at this point, it’s very, very likely that you’re going to be able to find a job,” DeSantis asserted Thursday.

The work search requirement waiver will remain in effect until May 29.

Post Views: 145

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S. unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low

nextGov. DeSantis signs bill that permanently allows ‘cocktails to go’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more