Florida Municipal Electric Association debuts fresh logo, website

The Florida Municipal Electric Association has a new look.

The association of 33 public power utilities on Thursday unveiled a new logo and a new website that it says more accurately represents its identity and mission.

The new logo features an electrical plug, which symbolizes not only what the association members produce — electricity — but the association’s core purpose: to connect their members with each other and with industry partners and to plug their members into the latest industry news and information.

The new website, meanwhile, is more Florida-centric and features an enhanced member database and directory to better connect members with industry partners, improved member resources, a new reference library and an interactive vendor showcase.

“We’re really excited about this change because we feel it reflects all the things that make public power so strong — a commitment to community and togetherness, our strong connections with the communities we serve, our customers and each other, and our vision for continual innovation to bring the next generation of affordable, reliable power to our cities and towns,” said Amy Zubaly, FMEA Executive Director. “After a challenging year, we are ready to look ahead and prepare for the future of public power.”

FMEA was originally established as the Florida Municipal Utilities Association in 1942 in response to World War II fuel shortages. At the time, municipal utilities across the state realized they could band together to purchase fuel in bulk and achieve economies of scale. The association changed its name to the Florida Municipal Electric Association in 1988.

FMEA represents the interests of members that range in size from cities as populous as Jacksonville, Orlando, Lakeland, Tallahassee and Gainesville, to smaller Main Street towns, such as Havana, Wauchula and Bushnell. Combined, FMEA’s member utilities serve more than 3 million residential and business consumers and employ more than 5,400 Floridians.

The association actively represents and advocates for member cities’ interests on a wide variety of state and federal issues, provides education and training for members and serves as a clearinghouse for industry news and information.

It also hosts five events throughout the year: The FMEA Annual Conference, the Energy Connections Conference & Trade Show, the Florida Lineman Competition, the FMEA Hurricane Forum and the FMEA Legislative Rally.

FMEA also produces a monthly bill comparison report that includes information from Florida’s municipal and investor-owned utilities. It compares utility bills for residential, commercial and industrial electric customers categorized by consumption in 15 categories. This information is available to the public on its website.

The new logo is below: