May 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

The Clevelander files lawsuit after Miami Beach moves last call to 2 a.m.
Image via ABC News.

Ryan NicolMay 18, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 5.18.21: Israel — UFOs — secrets — ticktock — power up

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Florida Capitol Press Corps loves it some Rebekah Jones, but is silent on DeSantis’ new anti-Jones Press Secretary

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Senate OK’s state gaming commission proposal, removes cool off period for public officials

spring-break-miami-curfew-01-gty-llr-210320_1616274946891_hpMain_16x9_992
Last week, the City Commission agreed to shift last call from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

A prominent Miami Beach hotel has filed a lawsuit against the city after local officials decided to move up last call from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Clevelander sued Miami Beach Monday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, aiming to put a halt to the change. The Miami Beach Commission agreed to the shift last week on a narrow 4-3 vote.

That shift isn’t set in stone. During the city’s Nov. 2021 municipal elections, voters will get to weigh in on a ballot measure deciding whether to keep the 2 a.m. last call time or return to the 5 a.m. cutoff.

In the new lawsuit, the Clevelander is asking the court to institute a permanent injunction and allow for more than $30,000 in declaratory relief.

“The city has declared war on South Beach’s famed Entertainment District,” Clevelander representatives said.

The hotel, which features a popular bar in the Miami Beach entertainment district, argues its permit allows alcohol to be served until 5 a.m. City officials have rejected the legal argument that those permits mean the last call is set in stone.

Officials who voted in favor of the change cited recent turmoil during Spring Break, which prompted the city to institute an 8 p.m. curfew and shut down travel to the city’s entertainment district. That was due in part to violence and arrests, but also came as the region was seeing another uptick in COVID-19 cases, just prior to the wide availability of vaccines for all adults.

Bars and entertainment venues have been eager to get back to business as usual as COVID-19 cases have dropped and the CDC has relaxed its mask recommendations. Shaving three hours off alcohol sales could stunt business for some venues, but city officials argue the change is justified.

“This area has been a magnet for much of the disorder that has degraded our quality of life,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

“It seems absurd that a city cannot place reasonable limits on liquor sales especially considering most places don’t even serve alcohol after 2 a.m.”

Post Views: 137

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFantasy sports bill dropped for Special Session

nextRick Scott continues to plead with Donald Trump to stay out of Senate primaries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories