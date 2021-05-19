Lobbying compensation: Capital City Consulting earns more than $4M in Q1

May 19, 2021
Capital City Consulting (Large)
The firm could have earned as much as $5.75 million.

Capital City Consulting earned more than $4 million during the first quarter, according to newly filed compensation reports.

The firm represented nearly 200 clients during the first three months of the year, including 178 in the Legislature where they netted an estimated $2.17 million. In the executive branch, Capital City Consulting represented 195 clients, earning an estimated $1.91 million.

At the top end, the firm could have earned $5.75 million — $2.97 million in the Legislature and $2.78 million in the executive branch.

Florida lobbyists report their earnings for each contract in ranges covering $10,000 increments up to $50,000, after which a firm must report the exact amount they received. Compensation reports also list overall compensation ranges for the quarter.

CCC’s legislative lobbying report included two clients that paid more than $50,000 apiece for the quarter: Florida Power & Light Company and the Florida Institute of Technology.

Among the best-known companies on their client sheet were 3M, Adobe, AT&T, CVS, Delta Air Lines, Trulieve, the University of Florida and Visa. The report also included several gaming clients, such as bestbet Jacksonville, Melbourne Greyhound Park and The Lotter.

The executive compensation report included mostly the same clients as the legislative report. It was topped by three principals that paid an estimated $45,000 apiece: Accenture, Chen Moore and Associates and Tallahassee Retail Ventures.

The lobbying team last quarter included Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace as well as Jim Boxold, Anthony Carvalho, Justin Day, Megan Fay, Ken Granger, Dean Izzo, Ashley Kalifeh, Andrew Ketchel, Scott Ross, and Chris Schoonover.

On the overall range line for each report, Capital City Consulting reported earning more than $1 million — the top compensation bracket for Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms. The firm’s Q1 earnings put them on track to surpass their 2020 total, which came in at $14.2 million.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms face a May 15 deadline to turn in compensation reports covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Second-quarter compensation reports are due to the state on Aug. 14.

