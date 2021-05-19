Jacksonville mayoral candidate Matt Carlucci parts ways with political consultants

Matt Carlucci, a Jacksonville City Council member and candidate for Mayor in 2023, is looking for new political consultants.

The veteran politico seeks “the best and the brightest,” after decisions to part ways with advisers were made, as he put it, “for the better of all.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s special Jacksonville City Council meeting, Carlucci addressed parting ways with Bruce Barcelo, Tom Nolan, and Mike Tolbert. Specifics were few as to why.

“Just had to make some changes. I love every one of them. They’re great people,” Carlucci said.

When asked if he dismissed them, Carlucci didn’t characterize it that way.

“There had to be some changes that were made and I think we all agreed upon that, and uh, when you’re making, when you’re running a business or anything, there’s tough decisions that have to be made on both sides. Some decisions I made. Some decisions they made. But they were all made for the better of all,” Carlucci clarified.

Regarding who will run the campaign, which started more than two years before the Mar. 2023 election, the answer remains to be seen. But confidence abounds.

“We haven’t got to that point yet, but we will have the best and the brightest,” Carlucci vowed.

“Anybody who thinks otherwise … just go ahead and underestimate me,” he dared.

“I have a lot of major community leaders surrounding our family and will be bringing a list of the best and brightest consultant firms to begin interviewing quickly, but in a very deliberate way,” he added in a follow-up text.

The news comes after a poll showed Carlucci a strong second in a crowded field of declared candidates, pre-candidates, and theoretical candidates. Some draw a direct connection between these moves and a parallel staff shakeup in Carlucci’s Council office.

The consultants don’t mention that in their statement, describing a “point of disagreement with Matt about outside issues that came in conflict with the campaign. We determined it would be best to step away.

Regardless of adversity, there are positive signs for Carlucci’s latest bid for Mayor.

A survey of 1,263 registered voters from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed Carlucci was the choice of 18% of those surveyed.

Though his fundraising has slowed down, the veteran politico has roughly $700,000 on hand between his campaign account and his state-level political committee, Next Generation Jax.

That also is good for second among candidates, declared and otherwise. His total trails Chamber CEO Daniel Davis‘ political committee. That account has more than $2 million on hand.