May 19, 2021
Chris Sprowls: ‘Nobody has asked me if they could be on the Gaming Commission’

Jason Delgado

gambling gaming cards chips
Some lawmakers lamented the new commission is a 'legislative retirement package.'

House Speaker Chris Sprowls refuted speculation Wednesday that nepotism motivated the removal of a provision that would’ve delayed the pathway for an outgoing public official to join the state’s soon-to-come gaming commission.

The proposal to create a gaming commission (SB 4A) — passed Wednesday in the House — is a major component of the state’s newly-minted gambling expansion agreement with the Seminole Tribe.

It would create the Florida Gaming Control Commission and crown it Florida’s lead law enforcement agency on gambling.

Speculation around the Commission began Tuesday after Republican Sen. Travis Hutson, the bill sponsor, introduced an amendment that removes language barring elected officials from serving on the Commission for at least two years after they leave office.

Speaking Wednesday, Sprowls told reporters neither he nor staff spoke with legislators about interest in joining the Commission.

“I do love how speculation on the Commission has already begun and literally the ink is not even dry on the bill,” Sprowls said at a press conference. “No, nobody has asked me if they could be on the Gaming Commission. Nobody has asked me to advocate for them or a family member or a friend or a neighbor to be on the Game Commission.”

While some lawmakers decried the prospective Commission as a “legislative retirement package” and a “cush job” during debate, others, including Sprowls, defend the amendment, arguing other legislators have moved on to different commissions without objection.

“How is that different in this circumstance?” Sprowls said. “I’m not sure there’s a good answer to that. So, I think it was the desire of the members to make it consistent.”

Under the measure, the five-member committee — which must include an experienced lawyer, accountant and law enforcement member — would have criminal justice authority over gaming laws and pari-mutuel institutions such as card rooms and horse racing.

According to a staff analysis, the members would earn $136,000 per year, an amount based on the salaries of other public service commissions.

All appointments would be subject to Senate confirmation.

Post Views: 140

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

