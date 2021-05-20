Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary locks Twitter account after ‘harassment & threats’

Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron DeSantis’ new press secretary, locked her Twitter account on Thursday after receiving “waves” of “harassments and threats” on the social media platform.

In a Tweet posted Thursday, the conservative journalist turned press secretary said the threats came after she announced her new gig with the DeSantis administration.

“Hopefully it’s temporary,” Pushaw’s original tweet says. “I have a lot of work to do & a lot to learn, so it’s better this way for now.”

Pushaw described the harassment as a “disgusting and deranged… coordinated attack.” And in a later tweet, she included a screenshot of a reported tweet that said “your death would not be a tragedy.”

Pushaw’s twitter bio now says “temporarily locked” and references John 15:18 in the Bible.

“If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first,” the scripture reads in the New International Version of the Bible.

Pushaw has worked as a freelance journalist with articles running in conservative outlets such as The National Interest and Human Events. She also has a background in public policy and international political communication.

Pushaw is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history, and Johns Hopkins University, where she earned a master’s degree in international relations and economics.