Ben Diamond looks to voters to craft his campaign

Rep. Ben Diamond is seeking input from voters on their top priorities as he begins his campaign for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

In an email to supporters, Diamond included a link to a survey asking various questions that will help him shape his campaign’s messaging.

“During this campaign, I will address the challenges we share and look forward to a dialogue about what you think we should be doing to ensure a brighter future for everyone here in Pinellas County, our state, and our nation. But in order to begin this dialogue, I need to know where you stand on the issues,” Diamond wrote.

The survey first asks how voters plan to cast their ballot, either through Election Day in-person voting, early voting or vote-by-mail. That response could help the campaign gauge how best to reach voters as the election draws near. Further, it offers insight on how to help ensure voters are able to cast a ballot, particularly considering Florida’s new election law, which will require new requests for mail ballots and new procedures for casting them.

The survey also asks voters to indicate their top three election priorities from a list of several options including, health care; economy and jobs; labor unions and worker’s rights; gun violence prevention; immigration; racial justice; climate change; environmental justice; campaign finance reform; veterans; criminal justice reform; foreign policy and national security; women’s rights; LGBTQ+ rights; education; voting rights; social security; and Medicaid and Medicare.

Respondents are also given an open response option to describe what policy or action they think “would have the most positive impact on people’s lives.”

The survey also includes a leading question asking voters whether they are aware Diamond “has dedicated his life to helping people” and another asking if they plan to get involved in the election through volunteering, donating or voting. It also includes an option to donate to Diamond’s campaign, with suggested amounts of $3, $25, $50, $100 or $250.

“Together, we have the power to shape our future into a more equal, just, and prosperous one,” Diamond wrote in the email. “A future where we take action to protect ourselves from climate change. A future where health care is more affordable. A future where it’s easier to vote, not harder. A future where the color of your skin, your gender, or what side of town you grew up on does not hold you back from realizing the American dream.”

“This future is in reach, but only if we fight for it,” he continued.

Diamond is running to replace U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is leaving office to run for Governor. Diamond already faces a primary opponent in former Barack Obama administration adviser Eric Lynn, who focused on national security. Others are rumored to be considering a run including Rep. Michele Rayner and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Republican Anna Paulina Luna is so far the only GOP candidate in the race. She ran unsuccessfully against Crist last year, but presents a distinct challenge to Democrats in an open race, particularly if redistricting changes the district boundaries to include more Republican voters, which many analysts predict.

“The number one job for someone who wants to represent you in Congress is to listen,” Diamond concluded in his email. “That’s why I’m reaching out to you right now. I want to hear your concerns so I can address them in this campaign, and with your help, as the next member of Congress representing Florida’s 13th District.”