May 22, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

HCA Healthcare sets up $50 million fund to support local charities, several across Florida
Image via HCA Healthcare.

Kelly HayesMay 22, 20213min0

Related Articles

APolitical

Florida Maritime Partnership celebrates Maritime Day

APoliticalHeadlines

NOAA predicts busy hurricane season

APoliticalHeadlines

Nikki Fried declares May Mental Health Awareness Month

HCA Healthcare
The fund will provide grants to non-profits in 25 areas HCA serves.

National health care provide HCA Healthcare has announced a $50 million fund to support organizations that tackle community needs and health equity.

The fund, called the Healthier Tomorrow Fund, will provide grants to non-profits in 25 areas HCA serves, including the Florida cities of Miami, Palm Beach, Tampa, Tallahassee and Orlando. 

“The Healthier Tomorrow Fund will provide opportunities to make a lasting, meaningful impact in the communities where our colleagues live and serve,” Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, said in a news release. “For more than 50 years, HCA Healthcare has been caring for communities. By working together with nonprofit agencies, this fund will provide an opportunity to focus on high priority needs, health equity, and do more for our communities than we can do separately.”

HCA Healthcare contributed $45 million to community organizations in 2020. Since its founding in 1982, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has distributed more than $231 million in grants. 

The initial $50 million investment will support health and workforce related non-profits, along with charities that have evidenced-based programs that address community needs and health equity related to its focus areas.

The HCA Healthcare Foundation distribute up to $5 million of the fund in its first year.  

“Family & Children’s Service is a proud, long-standing partner of HCA Healthcare, where together we have initiated and supported a variety of initiatives to improve and strengthen the community in Middle Tennessee,” Michael McSurdy, president and CEO of Family and Children’s Service, said in a news release. “We appreciate that HCA Healthcare thinks of us as a thought leader, as it relates to meeting community need.”

HCA Healthcare is a for-profit operator of health care facilities founded in 1968.

Post Views: 56

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew vibe at White House: Hugs are in, masks are (mostly) out

nextFlorida Maritime Partnership celebrates Maritime Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories