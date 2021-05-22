HCA Healthcare sets up $50 million fund to support local charities, several across Florida

National health care provide HCA Healthcare has announced a $50 million fund to support organizations that tackle community needs and health equity.

The fund, called the Healthier Tomorrow Fund, will provide grants to non-profits in 25 areas HCA serves, including the Florida cities of Miami, Palm Beach, Tampa, Tallahassee and Orlando.

“The Healthier Tomorrow Fund will provide opportunities to make a lasting, meaningful impact in the communities where our colleagues live and serve,” Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, said in a news release. “For more than 50 years, HCA Healthcare has been caring for communities. By working together with nonprofit agencies, this fund will provide an opportunity to focus on high priority needs, health equity, and do more for our communities than we can do separately.”

HCA Healthcare contributed $45 million to community organizations in 2020. Since its founding in 1982, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has distributed more than $231 million in grants.

The initial $50 million investment will support health and workforce related non-profits, along with charities that have evidenced-based programs that address community needs and health equity related to its focus areas.

The HCA Healthcare Foundation distribute up to $5 million of the fund in its first year.

“Family & Children’s Service is a proud, long-standing partner of HCA Healthcare, where together we have initiated and supported a variety of initiatives to improve and strengthen the community in Middle Tennessee,” Michael McSurdy, president and CEO of Family and Children’s Service, said in a news release. “We appreciate that HCA Healthcare thinks of us as a thought leader, as it relates to meeting community need.”

HCA Healthcare is a for-profit operator of health care facilities founded in 1968.