June 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio ‘absolutely’ thinks China controls Hollywood, mass media ‘narrative’
Marco Rubio.

A.G. GancarskiJune 1, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Democratic-led groups propose constitutional amendments to expand voting access

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist has raised 750K for 2022 Gov. race so far in May

CoronavirusHeadlines

DeSantis administration denies preparing cruise exemption for vaccine passport ban

ct-marco-rubio-tribune-endorsement-clinton-sanders-0310-md-20160309
Chinese control goes deep.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio “absolutely” thinks that communists in Beijing have veto power over American mass media.

The Miami Republican, interviewed on Fox News Radio Tuesday, was unrelenting in his assertions of Chinese control over American corporate culture, answering a question from host Jimmy Failla about crackdowns on social media and control from afar.

“Yeah, absolutely it is. And it’s a narrative they continue to push out,” Rubio said. “Last week they were saying ‘Well, maybe it’s a U.S. Army experiment in their labs that created this.’ And that’s their counternarrative, the silliness they come up with.”

The Senator added that “we have to accept that’s already happening,” noting that the Chinese market leads American corporations to censor their own product from jump.

“There’s not a single studio in Hollywood that can produce a movie with a Chinese communist government bad guy,” Rubio lamented. “You can’t do it, because it won’t be distributed in China. And they don’t want to walk away from that market.

The Senator turned his sights on professional wrestling legend John Cena, who cut a promo last week apologizing for calling Taiwan a nation, a phrase that’s a thought crime in China. Rubio called that mea culpa a “hostage video” and suggested Cena’s apology was what the studio deemed best for business.

“I’m not saying he’s an evil human being for doing it. He didn’t come up with that on his own. I guarantee you someone called him from the studio that’s producing it and said ‘you’d better get something out there right now because we’re going to get hit at the box office and it’s going to come out of your check,’ you know, the proceeds,” Rubio said.

The Cena controversy, revolving around rhetorical missteps in promoting The Fast and the Furious 9, has proved to be fertile ground for Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott, who blasted Cena in the wake of the controversy last week.

“Insane. Instead of kowtowing to the Communist Party of China — how about we stand up for our democratic ally Taiwan as they face increasing threats and aggression from General Secretary Xi?” Scott wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Post Views: 130

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEd Montanari urges Mayor to continue negotiations with Rays; Rick Kriseman responds

nextBryan Avila files to succeed Rebeca Sosa on Miami-Dade County Commission

One comment

  • John

    June 1, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Yes, Foam Room wonder boy from Hialeah figured out the connection. Just follow the money.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories