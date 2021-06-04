Dodging probe questions, Matt Gaetz tells Newsmax that media targets his friends

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has not been charged with a crime. But he hasn’t been out of the headlines either.

The Panhandle Republican continues to face federal investigation, with federal investigators now probing whether he obstructed justice in matters related to the prosecution of Joel Greenberg, his former “wingman.”

During a Thursday night appearance on Newsmax, Gaetz pushed back against the aggregation of details — in what was framed as a friendly interview.

But even in that safe space, he would not say who the potential witness was that he allegedly tampered with as speculation runs rampant.

Gaetz explained that the aggressiveness of the media was to blame for his inability to provide meaningful detail.

“I wish I could tell you all the people in my life that I interact with and talk to who have been part of my life at different intervals, but, unfortunately, with the way the media has scrubbed my life, threatened my friends, it’s hard to talk about who I even interact with, because it makes those folks targets,” said Gaetz to host Grant Stinchfield.

“I’ve even had circumstances where people who never dated me … never had any romantic or social interaction with me, just a professional interaction, have been threatened by reporters saying ‘Well, if you don’t say something negative about Matt Gaetz, then we’ll find something negative about you to report,'” Gaetz added. “And so I don’t want to make my friends or anyone I’ve spoken with for any reason subject to that type of harassment, but I can say I know every conversation I’ve been a part of.”

“And I can say I’ve never obstructed justice. I’ve never come close to it.”

Gaetz contended the focus on him was all linked to investigations of Donald Trump, saying that just as the former President didn’t obstruct justice, neither did he.

Gaetz denies all allegations of impropriety. The Congressman has only stepped up his messaging, with a national rally tour where he even floated a presidential run.

Nevertheless, the narrative deepens, ripens, and develops, with more revelations to come.

Last month, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six counts, including sex trafficking of a child. He was charged with 33 counts originally and is set for an August sentencing. Often, cooperation in other investigations can ease the sentence given.

POLITICO was first to report that multiple sources say Gaetz attempted to influence a witness in the ongoing investigation of him and Greenberg, the former Seminole County Tax Collector.

Gaetz and Greenberg had a history of linked transactions in which Gaetz gave Greenberg money, and then Greenberg distributed money to a third party. Some have said the transactions were evidence of “sugar daddy” type activity. From the time the news broke months ago, Gaetz has contended he has “never, ever paid women for sex.”