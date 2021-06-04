Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid endorses Orlando Lamas in HD 111 GOP primary

Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid says he’ll back architect Orlando Lamas in the race to replace Republican Rep. Bryan Avila in House District 111.

Lamas is competing in the Republican primary against Hialeah Councilwoman Vivian Casals-Munoz. With Avila facing term limits in 2022, the two are looking to succeed the four-term lawmaker who’s risen to the Speaker Pro Tempore position in his final term.

Cid, who was first elected as Miami Lakes Mayor in 2016, says he’ll be supporting Lamas in the campaign.

“Orlando represents a movement of blue-collar conservatism that will ensure that Florida continues to move in the right direction,” Cid said in a written statement.

“He has real world job creation experience as we need more local entrepreneurs and community leaders like Orlando in the Florida legislature. His success in his architecture, construction, and restaurant businesses shows he is invested in our future and helping to build it.”

Lamas attended the University of Florida for undergraduate studies before earning a master’s degree in architecture at UF. Since 2000, Lamas has headed a construction firm, Three County Construction. In 2003 he launched his own architecture firm as well.

Lamas has also served on the board of the Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board.

“Manny Cid’s strong leadership in Miami Lakes is a key part of the formula for success in our region,” Lamas said in response to the endorsement. “I’m truly honored to have his support, and I look forward to working with him and our other municipal leaders as we pursue an agenda of free markets, individual responsibility, and stewardship of our water and natural resources.”

In his first two months as a candidate, Lamas has pulled in nearly $52,000 in outside cash. He’s added more than $35,000 in loans to his campaign as well. That covers money raised through April 30.

Casals-Munoz, who filed for the seat in May, has not yet submitted her first financial report. Candidates and political committees will face a June 10 deadline to report all financial activity through May 31.