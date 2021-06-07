Rick Scott leads call to condemn critical race theory

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is leading a resolution in the U.S. Senate condemning critical race theory, an approach to intersectional politics that has roiled conservatives in Florida and throughout the country.

The condemnation extends to K-12 and teacher training.

“Since America’s founding, our nation has strived to be a land of opportunity for all. While we cannot ignore the scars of our past, we also cannot tolerate the attempts of the woke left to weaponize our history in radical curriculums that teach our children to see America only for its worst days, and the American people only for their darkest hours,” Scott said Monday in a media release promoting the bill, filed May 27.

“The far-left wants Americans to believe that our nation is inherently racist and bad. They want to discredit the values America was founded on. They’re wrong. We can’t stand by and allow ’woke’ liberals to divide our nation. Students in Florida and every state across this nation deserve better and I’m proud to lead my colleagues today in a resolution to stand up against this dangerous policy.”

Scott was joined by Republican Sens. Mike Braun and Marsha Blackburn.

The bill and the media push comes as moves are being made to ensure critical race theory doesn’t get a foothold in Florida schools.

On June 10, the State Board of Education will convene in Jacksonville to vote on a proposal that attacks critical race theory and other deconstructions of traditional civics curricula.

The proposal will ban defining American history as “something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.” Teachers will also be forbidden to “share their personal views or attempt to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, has vowed to use critical race theory and “mandatory masking” as litmus tests in traditionally non-partisan School Board races.