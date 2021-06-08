June 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Newsmax turned down embattled Republican Matt Gaetz for a job

ReutersJune 8, 20215min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.8.21

2022Headlines

Anthony Sabatini shifts plans, will challenge Stephanie Murphy in 2022

FederalHeadlines

Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack

gaetz, matt - graphic 1
The Congressman approached the conservative network, saying he may leave Congress early.

Conservative media outlet Newsmax, a favorite of former President Donald Trump‘s, rejected embattled Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s request for a job, a spokesperson for the website said Monday.

Gaetz contacted Newsmax early this year, a source at the outlet said. That was around the time that news broke Gaetz was the subject of a federal investigation into possible sex trafficking of a minor.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old, according to news reports and a law enforcement source who spoke with Reuters. He has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Spokespeople for Gaetz, a vocal Trump supporter, had no immediate comment about any Newsmax job rejection.

“Newsmax has had no plans to hire Rep. Gaetz,” said Brian Peterson, a spokesperson for the website.

A source familiar with Newsmax’s policies said: “Earlier this year, (Gaetz) reached out and said he might leave Congress early and was interested in TV work.”

The three-term Florida Congressman’s approach to Newsmax management was “just a conversation” and Newsmax “never told him we were interested” in hiring him, the source said.

Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and former Seminole County Tax Collector, recently pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking a female minor to other adult men who engaged in sex acts with the minor. Prosecutors named no other men.

Greenberg has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of his plea agreement.

Interviewed in May by Newsmax, Gaetz said: “The anonymous allegations against me range from total distortions of my life to these crazy and wild conspiracy theories that will never be proven, but they always come for the fighters.”

___

Republished with permission from Reuters

Post Views: 91

Reuters

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnthony Sabatini shifts plans, will challenge Stephanie Murphy in 2022

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.8.21

One comment

  • Mark

    June 8, 2021 at 9:05 am

    Fox news gets about 4 million viewers a day, MSNBC and CNN about 3 mill. Newsmax about 240,000. How pathetic if a Congressman can’t get a job at Newsmax, and they even spew his same propaganda!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories