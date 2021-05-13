Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to change ‘not guilty’ plea

The intensely-awaited plea bargain for federally-indicted former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is now set for Monday in U.S. District Court in Orlando.

Among those awaiting the plea are other reported targets of the federal investigation into human trafficking, bribery, and other federal crimes that arose from the Greenberg case, including Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach, a longtime friend and political associate.

Greenberg is expected to change his plea from not guilty on at least one of the 33 federal felonies he’s been charged with, possibly in exchange for testifying against other potential defendants.

On Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division, filed a judge’s order that a change of plea hearing has now been set for Monday before U.S. District Judge Leslie Hoffman.

Chief among the crimes Greenberg has been charged with is sex trafficking of a minor. Media reports indicated that involved a girl whom Greenberg paid to have sex with others, including Gaetz, and that she was transported across state lines.

He also has been charged with stealing identifications, stalking online, and embezzling, among other complaints found in multi-count indictments that have been handed down by grand juries since last summer. Greenberg has pled not guilty to all the counts.

Sometime last fall, federal investigators began expanding their probe to look at other suspects. In late March, Gaetz’s name surfaced publicly. Last month, Greenberg agreed to consider a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Last month, when asked directly if Greenberg was cooperating with prosecutors on the Gaetz case, Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller cited attorney-client privilege. But he said Greenberg’s cooperation would likely be contingent on whether it was required by prosecutors to get a plea deal.

“If someone signs a cooperation agreement, they are required to cooperate,” Scheller told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Orlando.

And Scheller offered another zinger.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” he said at the time.