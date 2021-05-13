May 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to change ‘not guilty’ plea

Scott PowersMay 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

With Rome Yard reporting, the Tampa Bay Times omits key details

2022Headlines

CD 27 race heats up, even without a Democratic challenger

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida Municipal Electric Association debuts fresh logo, website

Gaetz, Matt with Greenberg
Monday could be a bad day for Matt Gaetz.

The intensely-awaited plea bargain for federally-indicted former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is now set for Monday in U.S. District Court in Orlando.

Among those awaiting the plea are other reported targets of the federal investigation into human trafficking, bribery, and other federal crimes that arose from the Greenberg case, including Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach, a longtime friend and political associate.

Greenberg is expected to change his plea from not guilty on at least one of the 33 federal felonies he’s been charged with, possibly in exchange for testifying against other potential defendants.

On Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division, filed a judge’s order that a change of plea hearing has now been set for Monday before U.S. District Judge Leslie Hoffman.

Chief among the crimes Greenberg has been charged with is sex trafficking of a minor. Media reports indicated that involved a girl whom Greenberg paid to have sex with others, including Gaetz, and that she was transported across state lines.

He also has been charged with stealing identifications, stalking online, and embezzling, among other complaints found in multi-count indictments that have been handed down by grand juries since last summer. Greenberg has pled not guilty to all the counts.

Sometime last fall, federal investigators began expanding their probe to look at other suspects. In late March, Gaetz’s name surfaced publicly. Last month, Greenberg agreed to consider a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Last month, when asked directly if Greenberg was cooperating with prosecutors on the Gaetz case, Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller cited attorney-client privilege. But he said Greenberg’s cooperation would likely be contingent on whether it was required by prosecutors to get a plea deal.

“If someone signs a cooperation agreement, they are required to cooperate,” Scheller told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Orlando.

And Scheller offered another zinger.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” he said at the time.

Post Views: 166

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Municipal Electric Association debuts fresh logo, website

nextCD 27 race heats up, even without a Democratic challenger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more