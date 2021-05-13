Last Call for 5.13.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Top Republicans in the Senate are planning a post-Special Session fishing trip, and donors are welcome to join.

Senate President Wilton Simpson and Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, who is set to succeed him, will host a Key West fishing fundraiser May 25-27. The agenda includes a VIP dinner on May 25, welcome reception and dinner on May 26, and a fishing outing and dinner on May 27.

Money raised will head to the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, the main political committee supporting Republican state Senate candidates.

Donor tiers aren’t listed on the invitation, though it notes that guests can get a group rate hotel state at the Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel. Also, the invitation states all events will be held outside and asks attendees to “remember to wear a mask.”

The fishing fundraiser is not the only one on the calendar for Senate Republicans.

A fundraiser at the storied Pebble Beach golf course in California is back on for mid-June. Senate Republicans have made the trek several times before, with last year being a notable exception. The 2020 event — also planned for June — was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

More details on the Pebble Beach fundraiser will be made available at a later date.

Entering prime fundraising months, FRSCC has about $3.7 million in the bank. The balance reflects $1.48 million raised and $1.14 million spent in the first quarter of 2020. The Key West and Pebble Beach rakes will be reported on the committee’s next quarterly report, due in mid-July.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,239,982 FL residents (+4,013 since Wednesday)

— 42,631 Non-FL residents (+51 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 17,986 Travel related

— 897,560 Contact with a confirmed case

— 24,364 Both

— 1,300,072 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 92,742 in FL

Deaths:

— 36,648 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 16,105,785 Doses administered

— 9,436,587 Total people vaccinated

— 2,108,764 First dose

— 658,625 Completed one-dose series (+5,745 since Wednesday)

— 6,669,198 Completed two-dose series (+71,313 since Wednesday)

Quote of the Day

“If you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic.” — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

