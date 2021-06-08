June 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

NPA candidate Alex Rodriguez agrees to pay $6.5K fine over SD 37 campaign

Ryan NicolJune 8, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Anthony Sabatini shifts plans, will challenge Stephanie Murphy in 2022

2022Headlines

Rebekah Jones announces run for Matt Gaetz congressional seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Robert Wexler named managing partner of Ballard Partners DC office

031821-Frank-Artiles-Alexis-Pedro-Rodriguez
Former Sen. Frank Artiles is being charged with paying Rodriguez to play spoiler in the race.

Alex Rodriguez, who is facing charges over his run as a no party affiliated candidate last cycle, has signed a document admitting to several violations during that run and agreeing to pay a $6,500 fine.

That’s according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Samantha Gross. Rodriguez signed a joint stipulation with the commission where, according to Gross, Rodriguez admitted to “filing an inaccurate financial disclosure form and for accepting money with the understanding that he would change his party affiliation from Republican to NPA, qualify to run and file a false disclosure form.”

Both Rodriguez and former GOP Sen. Frank Artiles are facing criminal charges over the scheme. Artiles is accused of paying close to $50,000 to Rodriguez, the NPA candidate. Rodriguez then ran in the Senate District 37 contest last year against incumbent Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez, who shares the same surname.

As an NPA candidate, Alex Rodriguez — who reportedly did not even live in the district — collected nearly 6,400 votes. Former Sen. Rodríguez went on to lose the race by just 32 votes to Republican candidate Ileana Garcia.

The Ethics Commission will take up the newly-signed agreement at a July meeting, according to the Herald.

While Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty in his criminal case — as has Artiles — his attorney has openly stated that Rodriguez was pulled into the SD 37 contest to be a spoiler.

Rodriguez attorney William Barzee said in an email earlier this year that Rodriguez “deeply regrets allowing himself to be used in this way and hopes that by coming forth with the truth he can help to right these wrongs.”

Barzee added, “Frank Artiles and his co-conspirators knew they couldn’t beat José Javier Rodríguez in a fair election so they rigged it. Artiles cynically targeted and used a vulnerable ‘friend’ with a great name to run in the race in order to confuse voters and steal the election.

The new stipulation agreement echoes some of those same statements, though Rodriguez is still looking to fight any criminal consequences stemming from the campaign.

Florida Democrats have been outraged over the episode, even calling for now-Sen. Garcia to resign her seat and face a Special Election. Garcia has disclaimed responsibility, however, and said she knew nothing of Artiles’ scheme.

“I can’t attest, I can’t say, and I can’t answer for someone I don’t know and for something that I haven’t done,” Garcia said. “I am not the focal point of this.”

Post Views: 282

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville to host world skateboard championship

nextJudge tries to untangle 'Grim Reaper' lawyer case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories