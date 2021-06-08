June 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

State readies for ‘Freedom Week’ tax holiday

News Service Of FloridaJune 8, 20212min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nikki Fried’s 1-week old launch video is still making waves on social media … for better or worse

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Will Weatherford tapped to lead USF Board of Trustees

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Robert Blackmon raises $21K in first week of mayoral campaign

tax holiday (Large)
Tax breaks on live music, athletic contests, movies, and others begin July 1.

The Department of Revenue has set up a webpage for the state’s first “Freedom Week” sales-tax holiday from July 1 through July 7.

The page — Floridarevenue.com/freedomweek — is designed to help businesses carry out the tax holiday, which will allow people to avoid paying sales taxes on tickets purchased for such things as live music, athletic contests, in-theater movies, cultural events and entrance to museums and state parks.

Tickets could be purchased during the week for events that occur later in the year, including annual passes. The holiday will also provide sales-tax exemptions for such outdoor equipment as tents, grills, bicycles, kayaks and fishing gear.

“This sales-tax holiday helps consumers save money while enjoying some well-deserved recreation, whether it’s a trip to the beach, attending a concert or festival, or just spending an afternoon fishing,” Jim Zingale, executive director of the Department of Revenue, said in a prepared statement.

State economists project the holiday period will reduce state and local revenue by $54.7 million. The discount period is part of a $196.3 million tax package (HB 7061) approved by lawmakers in April and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 21.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 89

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 6.8.21: SOS — spreading wealth — Prez. Rubio? — lights out — it’s on

nextShane Abbott rakes in $16K in May for HD 5 race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories