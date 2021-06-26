Takeaways from Tallahassee — Boys State

Editor’s note: Florida Politics will be going dark for the week of June 28 to give the entire staff a much-needed break. “Sunburn,” “Last Call,” “Takeaways from Tallahassee,” “Jacksonville Bold,” and “The Delegation” email newsletters, as well our podcasts will be on hiatus until July 6.

Boys State

Vincent Lahera was sworn in as Governor Thursday — Governor of Boys State, that is.

Three-hundred fifty-two high school boys descended on Florida’s Capitol this week to create a mock government.

The weeklong nonpartisan civics lesson, which the American Legion runs in 49 states, has a reputation for notable alumni, such as former President Bill Clinton, Justice Samuel Alito, former Florida Gov. Lawton Chiles, and even Michael Jordan.

The program mirrors the structure of real-life government, except the mock political parties ‘delegates’ are divided into don’t reference any existing political party.

The delegates create mock city and county governments where they participate in elections and other simulations. Ultimately, delegates form a full state government composed of judicial, legislative and executive branches.

Being elected Governor might be the top honor of the program. Lahera hails from Lecanto, where he attends Lecanto High School in Citrus County. He was sworn in as the 77th Governor of Boys State alongside his constitutional cabinet, legislative leaders, and Supreme Court justices.

“It’s an incredible honor to have been selected by my peers to serve as Governor of Boys State,” Lahera said. “This program has already taught us so much about our government in Florida, and I’m looking forward to seeing all the good we can accomplish over the course of our mock sessions.”

But Florida American Legion Boys State Director Forrest D. Boone said creating future politicians isn’t the program’s primary purpose.

“Most of them will end up somewhere else, whether that’s business or medicine or the military, law enforcement, something like that,” Boone said. “But all of them will be able to be engaged civically, even in that, whether that’s through a trade association or a union or the officer structure of their branch of the military.”

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

State of emergency declared over Surfside collapse — President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis have declared states of emergency over the condo collapse in Surfside. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing support to Florida and Miami-Dade County in the search and rescue effort and with helping survivors move on from the tragedy. In a rare break from his criticism of the Biden administration, DeSantis lauded the President for waiving standard requirements before providing aid. He thanked him for “stepping up to the plate.” “They’re all in,” DeSantis said. “And so we really appreciate having the support of the President. And the people of Florida really appreciate the President and his administration stepping up to help people who are in need.”

DeSantis signs civics and intellectual diversity bills — The Governor signed a trio of education bills that boost the state’s civics curriculum and protect “intellectual diversity.” One measure prevents colleges and universities from shielding students from political speech, an attempt to crack down on liberal “indoctrination” on campuses. The measure also surveys professors to track faculty’s political leanings. The two other bills address civics curricula, including teaching students about the “evils of communism and totalitarianism.” Implementing the new civics measures will lead to a more informed and engaged citizenry, DeSantis said. The bill signings followed his and conservatives nationwide’s push against critical race theory.

Fantasy interests file sports betting initiative — DraftKings and FanDuel launched a ballot initiative to open the Florida sports betting market. Both already had a minor victory in the Seminole Compact, which effectively legalized gaming. But the Compact gave the Tribe exclusive rights to the potentially more lucrative and broader field of sports betting. The proposed constitutional amendment, launched by a new political committee called Florida Education Champions, would legalize betting at professional sports venues, pari-mutuel facilities, and statewide online platforms. The Tribe opposes the initiative, calling it a political Hail Mary as the federal government’s decision on the Compact nears.

DeSantis approves workforce system revamp — The Governor approved a series of bills expected to streamline Florida’s system to connect hopeful workers with jobs through vocational and technical training. House Speaker Chris Sprowls, who made the efforts one of his top priorities, called the new system a “melody of economic mobility.” The package includes the Reimagining Education and Career Help (REACH) Act, a bill for workers’ compensation for students, and a bill creating the Dual Enrollment Scholarship Program. The decision to improve the state’s workforce program came after an audit conducted earlier this year by the Department of Labor revealed weaknesses in the system.

Governor sends officers to Mexican border — The Governor is sending 50 law enforcement officers, and possibly himself, to Texas and Arizona to address border-related crime. DeSantis has blamed the Biden administration for increased drug crimes and human trafficking statewide, particularly in North Florida. The Governor isn’t sure how much of the burden to deploy officers will fall on Florida’s taxpayers, calling it an ongoing “point of discussion.” Democrats have criticized the move as a political stunt over a manufactured crisis that pulls law enforcement resources from crime in the Sunshine State. But DeSantis says he’s addressing crime at the source and is stepping up when Texas and Arizona asked for help.

Summer scams

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried partnered with the Federal Trade Commission this week to warn Floridians about the rise of fraudsters posing as rental car companies.

The partnership comes as rental car prices soar amid a nationwide car shortage. In turn, scammers are capitalizing on the situation — creating fake websites, phone numbers and advertisements.

“As vaccinations increase and the country is opening back up, Floridians are ramping up their travel plans, but that also means shortages in available rental cars, higher prices, and scammers looking to take advantage,” Fried said. “If the rental car deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

In a news release, Fried provided several consumer safety tips to consumers. Among them, consumers should always research prospective rental car companies and browse the reviews.

Consumers should also pay with a credit card when possible.

“You can dispute credit card charges, but gift cards and prepaid debit cards can disappear like cash,” Fried said. “Once you give the number and PIN to a scammer, the money is gone.”

Fried encouraged all Floridians who suspect rental car scams to contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services or the Federal Trade Commission.

Winner, winner

It’s awards season at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

This week, the department and Fried announced winners for the 2021 Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award, which recognizes agricultural producers who demonstrate leadership in developing and implementing innovative techniques to safeguard the environment and conserve natural resources.

“Two-thirds of Florida’s land is connected to agriculture — including nearly 10 million acres of farmland, from the produce farms of South Florida, to the citrus groves of Central Florida, to the timber stands of North Florida,” Fried said.

“As I congratulate our 2021 Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award winners, I also thank them for their commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture. Every acre of farmland is an opportunity, and together we can preserve our precious natural resources for generations to come.”

The winners:

— Sandy Stein of Jungle Nursery in Homestead, for addressing pest risks to the nursery’s plants by utilizing beneficial insects to control those that would be destructive, opting for biocontrol rather than chemical treatments.

— Brad Turner of Turner Family Groves in Lithia, for his commitment to promoting soil and tree health through the implementation of regenerative management practices, reducing the need for fertilizer and insecticides and increasing water retention.

— Eric Hjort of Tater Farm in Hastings, for his focus on adopting innovative practices to protect water quality and reduce water use by about 50% across 1,500 acres.

Hot car danger

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urges parents and caregivers to think twice before leaving a child unattended within a car.

The CFO’s warning comes a week after a 9-month-old child died in a hot car in the Florida Panhandle. The death marks the latest hot car death in a string of tragic incidents in recent years.

In 2018 and 2019 alone, more than 50 children died of vehicular heatstroke each year.

“As temperatures heat up across Florida this summer, it’s vital that parents and caregivers know the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars,” Patronis said. “Do not leave a small child alone in a car under any circumstances. Temperatures inside a parked car increase rapidly, becoming dangerously hot in a matter of minutes.”

In a news release, Patronis offered several tips to help prevent another tragedy. Among them, one central message: “Look before you leave.”

Notably, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill into law this week that will prevent future hot car deaths in day care vehicles.

Instagram of the week

Safety praise

Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart of Orlando and Rep. Ben Diamond of St. Petersburg are receiving praise for the newly signed bill (SB 252) that requires day care vehicles to feature an alarm that will remind drivers to check the vehicle for passengers before exiting.

Stewart first proposed the legislation in 2017 after a 3-year-old boy in Orlando died after being left in a day care van for seven hours.

“I’m thankful this meaningful legislation has finally become law,” said Stewart. “For years, we have debated this bill, and after each Session, we have gone home to hear tragedies of how children die because someone didn’t double-check the vehicle. This law will help put an end to these terrible accidents and provide peace of mind to families that their children will be safe.”

Notably, Florida has the second number of child deaths from vehicular heat strokes.

Diamond applauded Stewart for her devotion to the issue.

“I am grateful to Sen. Stewart for her leadership and years of hard work on this critical issue,” said Diamond. “This legislation will help prevent more parents and families from having to endure the unimaginable heartache that far too many have already experienced.”

New digs

Rep. Christopher Benjamin, a Miami Gardens Democrat, celebrates the grand opening of his district office Saturday with a public event at noon.

Benjamin is using the opening as a community outreach event to get in touch with constituents. Refreshments will be served, according to a release on the event. Benjamin’s office is at 610 NW 183 St, Suite 204 in Miami Gardens.

“This will be one of the many outreach events that my office will host this summer to show our constituents that we are here and ready to work for them not only in Tallahassee but also in the district,” Benjamin said in a statement on the opening.

Benjamin succeeded Democratic Rep. Barbara Watson last year after Watson ran into term limits. He won a one-on-one battle in the Democratic primary and faced no competition in the General Election. The seat spans parts of Miami-Dade County, such as Miami Gardens and Golden Glades.

Last Session, Benjamin served on the Health and Human Services Committee and a handful of subcommittees. He was also tapped to join the House Justice / Senate Criminal and Civil Justice panel as part of the budget conference committee process.

Rep. Crime Stopper

The Florida Association of Crime Stoppers (FACS) recognizes Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss after he sponsored legislation (HB 363) to further protect individuals who use the tip line to report crimes.

“Any legislation that furthers the mission of Crime Stoppers and further enhances the community’s confidence in the anonymity of the information shared is greatly appreciated,” said Suzette Rice, executive director of Crime Stoppers in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.

“Rep. Chambliss stepping up to acknowledge the community’s desire for safe reporting of crime, coupled with the efforts of co-sponsor Sen. (Aaron) Bean, as well as many other Legislators, resulted in a positive outcome for both the community and the Crime Stoppers organizations statewide. His commitment to public safety is outstanding.”

Bean backed the Senate version of the bill (SB 1868). Gov. DeSantis signed the House version into law in early May.

The FACS acknowledgment granted to Rep. Chambliss reads: “In recognition of your dedication and service to the people of Florida and to FACS and its member programs, thank you for being a champion of Crime Stoppers in the Florida House of Representatives and for sponsoring HB 363. We appreciate your leadership and support for this critical legislation.”

Chambliss wrapped up his first Legislative Session in the Florida House after winning the House District 117 seat last year. He succeeded House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee.

“On behalf of all the mothers who have lost children to gun violence and the countless families who have been victimized by violence and other crimes in our community, I am sincerely honored to receive this award,” Chambliss said of the FACS honor.

“This new law provides more protection to those good Samaritans who are apprehensive about calling in crime-related tips. I receive this award in honor of mothers like Ms. Dorothy Williams, whose 2-year-old son’s murderer has yet to be brought to justice. We all agree that the Crime Stoppers organization plays a vital role in bringing justice to these families. To be acknowledged for my work on HB 363, a bill I filed, passed, and have seen become law, on their behalf as a freshman Representative, has truly been the honor of my life.”

Help coming

Florida is speeding up the process to help K-12 students with disabilities receive training on postsecondary education and career choices.

The state currently offers assistance to special needs students starting at age 14, which helps them identify postsecondary and career goals. A plan must be in place for those students by the time they are 16.

New legislation from Rep. Allison Tant (HB 173) moves that preparedness window, aiming to prep those students by the time they get to high school or turn 14. The state will also begin reaching out to parents once their children reach seventh grade. Gov. DeSantis signed the bill.

“Parents are not aware of the transformational work that school districts and the Department of Education are doing to put students with disabilities on a path to self-sufficiency and meaningful work,” Tant said.

“This law will now require this information be shared with parents at their students’ IEP meeting beginning at age 12 with long-term planning and teaching. Without this notice, parents are unaware of these options, and these students have no options once they graduate from school.”

Tant’s son is developmentally delayed and utilized the state’s aid system to find a job. Now, she’s trying to allow similar students to prepare even earlier and ensure they’re ready for their post-high school life.

The legislation also requires the Department of Education to review existing transition programs and set up uniform best practices for Florida’s system. Those best practices must be published on DOE’s website by July 1, 2022.

Sen. Annette Taddeo backed the Senate version of the bill (SB 726) and released a statement after the Governor signed the measure.

“Things are already hard enough for parents of students with disabilities,” Taddeo said. “This law will ensure school resources are readily available by providing a space for parents and educators to sit with their students and plan for their future which is integral to their success and their contributions to society.”

Minority health

Rep. Kamia Brown praises DeSantis for signing a bill to close the gap in ethnic and minority health disparities.

Last week, the Governor approved her bill (HB 183), further outlining the role of the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity. That agency, created in 2004 within the Department of Health, will now offer specific information on their website, including information and links to resources for minority populations, resources for providers and data on health disparities and issues affecting minority populations.

“Right now, minorities are not receiving equitable health care and a lot of it has to do with a lack of outreach and accessibility,” Brown said. “Through this, I believe that we can begin to outline the causes and work to close the gap in ethnic and minority health disparities.”

The state budget, signed earlier this month, includes a $4.4 million increase for the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, a significant increase to make its budget $9.2 million for the coming year.

The measure would require the office to gather and analyze data to improve health education information coming from the office.

The bill connects the effort from the local level up to the national level by requiring county health departments to appoint a designated liaison with the state’s Office of Minority Health and by requiring the state’s office to appoint a designated liaison with the federal Office of Minority Health.

No boom

DeSantis has OK’d legislation blocking the sale or use of fireworks in Wellington’s equestrian preserves, except for official fireworks displays operated by local officials.

Rep. Matt Willhite, a Wellington Democrat, was behind the legislation (HB 979) during this year’s Session. Willhite said his office received complaints from horse owners in the area about their animals being startled by fireworks during the holidays, which can lead to the animals injuring themselves.

“Wellington houses approximately 13,000 highly valuable horses bred to train and compete in various equestrian sports during the season,” Willhite said in a statement this week.

“Because of Wellington’s unique circumstances, it is a great accomplishment that the Governor signed this bill into law. This legislation is crucial because equestrian sports are not an economic driver for just the Village of Wellington, but because of the tourism it attracts, it also economically benefits Palm Beach County and the entire state of Florida.”

Last year, Florida lawmakers approved a bill expanding private individuals’ ability to shoot off fireworks during the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Florida’s fireworks rules are usually enforced uniformly throughout the state. But because of Wellington’s unique position as a horse haven, Willhite wanted the village’s preserves exempted from the expansion approved last year.

Locally sanctioned fireworks shows, approved by the local police and fire departments, would still be allowed on holidays. Applications for such a permit must be made at least 15 days before the display.

Willhite represents House District 86, which covers parts of Palm Beach County, including Wellington.

The apprentice

The Florida Department of Education announced nearly $600,000 in federal funding for the state’s Registered Apprenticeship Programs through a partnership with the Florida Association for Career and Technical Education and CareerSource Florida.

The funding will expand apprenticeship programs, fortify talent pipelines and help drive economic development across the Sunshine State.

“I am excited about Gov. DeSantis’ commitment to workforce education, knowing there is an increased demand for skills training across our state,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said. “These federal grant dollars are not only designed to help Florida’s small businesses maintain and grow their talent, but also are meant to support underrepresented and minority residents’ access to the necessary training and education for upward mobility. Together, we will meet the Governor’s goal of becoming the No. 1 state in the nation in terms of workforce education by 2030.”

The federally funded Apprenticeship State Expansion Grant consists of two mini-grants to support apprenticeship program growth and expansion.

The mini-grants come on the heels of a revamp of the state’s workforce education. Gov. DeSantis on Thursday signed three bills that will create a more efficient pipeline from the classroom to the workplace by streamlining state career resources.

Distracted driving

Stop texting and driving. It’s not just us saying that. The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists about the dangers of driving distractions.

In 2020, more than 48,500 crashes in Florida were caused by drivers who had diverted their attention. FDOT will be educating drivers on distracted driving prevention during the peak summer travel months through an ad campaign on social media and community outreach statewide.

“Driving distracted is extremely dangerous and can turn deadly in an instant,” Kevin J. Thibault, P.E., Florida Department of Transportation Secretary, said. “We urge all motorists to pay full attention when they are behind the wheel to help ensure their safety as well as the safety of everyone around them.”

Texting while driving isn’t the only problem. Distracted driving is anything that takes a driver’s attention away from the road, such as texting, talking, using your phone, adjusting the radio, setting your navigation, applying makeup, eating, or drinking. FDOT, in a news release, even took aim at “wandering thoughts,” saying that “cognitively” distraction could impact your driving.

But FDOT didn’t just shame distracted drivers. It looks like they want to build us up too. The department gave four tips to help people improve their driving.

Plan your trip ahead of time. Pull over if you need to eat or drink or do anything that is not driving. Put your phone away. Keep it out of reach. Clear your mind and stay focused while on the road.

“In 2020, we saw far too many crashes in Florida caused by careless, dangerous, and selfish driving behavior that resulted in hundreds of fatalities,” Terry L. Rhodes, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director, said. “As you drive this summer, respect your safety, respect the safety of your passengers, and respect the safety of other road users by eliminating all distractions and focusing on driving.”

Regulatory reform

DeSantis this week signed a bill (SB 1966) that could make the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation fitter, better and more productive.

Sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz and Rep. Wyman Duggan, the legislation furthers DBPR’s efforts to “pursue regulatory reforms and operational advancements” while also helping the department get on better with the professionals they regulate.

The list of changes is long. The top-billed item in a DBPR new release is a permitting exemption for small-time soap and lotion manufacturers, a boon for the presumably growing number of bespoke body wash manufacturers in the Sunshine State.

Further down, DBPR highlights new temporary permits to allow drug, device, or cosmetic businesses to continue operating smoothly amid a change in ownership or location; elimination of the supplemental fee for electrical and construction contractor applications; and allowing local registered contractors to obtain certified status with five years of experience.

The bill also offers up a soft reboot for a fan-favorite state board.

Say goodbye to the Florida Boxing Commission, which will henceforth be known as the Florida Athletic Commission. The new name, DBPR says, signals conformity with similar commissions in other states and is more reflective of the array of sports it regulates. For those wondering, the list includes most sports where taking a blow to the face is expected — boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

“By improving the standards that govern our regulation of businesses and professions, we open new opportunities to improve the climate for those who are starting, relocating and expanding in Florida every day,” DBPR Secretary Julie Brown said.

“With unanimous action by the Florida Legislature and the support and approval of Gov. DeSantis, this package of DBPR’s recommendations enables a series of reforms that will enhance opportunities for businesses, improve agency processes and minimize regulatory burdens for multiple industries.”

Be prepared

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is pointing out hurricane resources for businesses.

In a news release, the DEO encouraged businesses to use the FloridaDisaster.biz website and other resources to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which began on June 1.

FloridaDisaster.biz has resources for business owners to prepare for potential disasters, provides critical updates during a disaster, and has post-disaster resources. The website is a partnership between DEO and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“Floridians are resilient, but it is imperative that Florida businesses are able to reopen after a disaster as quickly as possible. FloridaDisaster.biz is an excellent resource for Floridians to prepare, stay informed, and receive disaster-recovery assistance in the event our state is impacted by a storm,” Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle said.

DEO said a disaster plan is key to reducing the financial and physical impact a disaster can have on a business.

In the news release, the agency also pointed to two other resources for disaster preparedness.

Ready.gov is a FEMA disaster preparedness website. It has resources and information regarding various disasters and a section dedicated to teaching children about disaster preparedness.

FloridaDisaster.org is a site maintained by the Division of Emergency Management. It has resources and information about what businesses should do during and after a disaster.

“Gun Safety Champions”

Congrats to the 52 state Florida legislators designated 2021 “Gun Safety Champions” by Ban Assault Weapons NOW (BAWN).

Tuesday, BAWN said the champions, which include all 16 Democratic Senators and 36 of 42 Democratic Representatives, “demonstrated their commitment to banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines by co-sponsoring House Bill 653 and Senate Bill 370 during this year’s Legislative Session.”

The list comprises approximately 90% of the Democratic Caucus and constitutes a record level of support for the legislation. No Republicans chose to sponsor or co-sponsor the bills.

In a written statement, BAWN Chairwoman Gail Schwartz said.

“What we see in our politics is this: one party agrees that weapons capable of mowing down dozens of innocent people in seconds should be banned, while the other refuses to even acknowledge we have a deadly gun violence problem in our state. Their denial is shameful. BAWN looks forward to reminding voters which legislators care about saving lives and which do not during the next election cycle,” Schwartz said.

In addition to the public recognition and plaques awarded to the lawmakers, BAWN announced they will also contribute to many of the lawmakers’ reelection campaigns. In the 2020 election cycle, BAWN donated to the campaigns of 16 state legislative candidates and funded five independent mailers to support those pledging to sponsor or co-sponsor an assault weapons ban upon winning their elections.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith is among the lawmakers who received the designation from BAWN. Guillermo Smith sponsored House Bill 653.

“I am proud of my colleagues for backing these lifesaving bills and grateful to BAWN for their leadership and advocacy on this critical issue. The impressive level of support among members of the House and the Senate proves that the appetite for banning these weapons of war is real.”

Here’s the complete list of legislators receiving BAWN’s 2021 “Gun Safety Champion” designation:

State Sens. Loranne Ausley; Lori Berman; Lauren Book; Randolph Bracy; Janet Cruz; Gary Farmer; Audrey Gibson; Shevrin Jones; Tina Polsky; Jason Pizzo; Bobby Powell; Darryl Rouson; Stewart; Taddeo; Perry Thurston; and Victor Torres.

State Reps. Ramon Alexander; Kristen Arrington; Robin Bartleman; Brown; Joe Casello; Kevin Chambliss; Dan Daley; Tracie Davis; Diamond; Fentrice Driskell; Bobby DuBose; Nick Duran; Anna Eskamani; Joe Geller; Joy Goff-Marcil; Mike Grieco; Omari Hardy; Dianne Hart; Yvonne Hinson; Christine Hunschofsky; Evan Jenne; Dotie Joseph; Andrew Learned; Travaris McCurdy; Daisy Morales; Angela Nixon; Michele Rayner; Felicia Robinson; Kelly Skidmore; Tina Slosberg; Guillermo Smith; Tant; Geraldine Thompson; Willhite; Patricia Williams; and Marie Woodson.

Municipal achievement

More awards.

Congrats to the three cities that won the 2021 Florida Municipal Achievement Awards.

The Florida Municipal Achievement Awards are hosted by the Florida League of Cities, which calls itself “the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments.”

This year’s winners and their projects are:

— City Spirit Award — City of Boca Raton, “StoryWalk Program”

— Florida Citizenship Award — City of Clearwater, “Placemaking Program”

— Environmental Stewardship Award — City of Jacksonville Beach, “#CleanDarkFlat Public Awareness Campaign”

The municipalities were chosen for the “superior and innovative efforts” in each of the three categories.

The City Spirit Award recognizes a specific citywide effort to address a local need. The City of Boca Raton’s winning entry, StoryWalk Program, was launched during the coronavirus pandemic. The StoryWalk Program places a children’s book along a popular walking route in the community.

The Florida Citizenship Award recognizes a city project or program that increases civic awareness and education and promotes active participation in local government among residents. This year’s award was presented to the City of Clearwater for its Placemaking Program, a citywide initiative that engages the community with participation in a series of public art projects. The program has resulted in dozens of public art projects, such as Paint the pavement and Storm Drain Murals, completed by hundreds of participants.

The Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes a city program that promotes conservation and improves and protects environmental conditions. This year’s award was presented to the City of Jacksonville Beach for its #CleanDarkFlat Campaign, a public awareness campaign aimed at protecting sea turtles during the 2020 nesting season.

“Throughout the pandemic, Florida’s local governments have demonstrated their ability to adapt, innovate and create,” FLC President and Commissioner for the City of Orlando Tony Ortiz said. “Whether it is municipal operations and finding local solutions or providing services and engaging the community, our cities, towns and villages are constantly evolving to better serve their communities. And that’s exactly what this awards program aims to recognize.”

The winning cities will receive a trophy and be featured in the League’s magazine, Quality Cities.

