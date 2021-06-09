June 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Is it war? Rick Scott accuses China of ‘killing Americans,’ says it’s ‘intentional’
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJune 8, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

VISIT FLORIDA CEO, staff get pay raises

2022Headlines

Rebekah Jones announces run for Matt Gaetz’s congressional seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Cristal Cole joins Amazon

FE5EE5C8-1D60-4CCB-A0C9-3B51E70F064F
Rick Scott returned to cable television Tuesday night.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday contended that the Chinese government is “killing Americans, and it’s intentional.”

The Senator has aggressively messaged against the Chinese communist government, and this continued a grand tradition of warnings about what the Senator has called a “New Cold War.”

But whether it’s moved beyond being a “cold war” to a full-scale war in Scott’s perception is still an open question, at least if quotes to a friendly outlet are a metric.

Scott, appearing on the conservative-leaning Newsmax cable network, addressed a series of Sinophobic questions on the Stinchfield program when the host asked if COVID-19 and imported fentanyl were tantamount to war being declared on Americans.

“Whether it’s a war or not, they’re clearly killing Americans, and it’s intentional,” Scott said of the drugs coming in, measuring his words carefully in response to a seemingly unexpected question.

“They’re not cracking down on this,” Scott added before pivoting into the more familiar terrain of economic nationalism.

“Every time an American buys a product made in Communist China, just remember what they’re doing. They’re helping the government of Communist China sell fentanyl in this country,” Scott added.

As he has previously, the Senator also pressed the White House to move more aggressively in calling for an investigation of the origins of COVID-19, as the once-verboten lab leak theory continues to strike those on the right as likely.

“The Biden Administration seems to every day go to defend Communist China instead of defending America’s right to know. We have the right to know — we have to know what happened here,” Scott said.

Scott has blasted the Beijing regime repeatedly since the advent of the novel coronavirus.

“Communist China clearly covered this up. We don’t know how it got created, whether it was intentional or unintentional, but clearly, China has not been transparent,” Scott said in May, during a Fox Business Network appearance.

Post Views: 70

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVISIT FLORIDA CEO, staff get pay raises

One comment

  • Cinforoso

    June 8, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    He is absolutely correct. We are too afraid to admit that the Chinese let the China Virus loose on the world, and it killed millions and damaged our economy. But, hey, at least it helped replace Trump with a corrupt Chinese errand boy. Democrats are colluding with China to destroy our country, and they are too stupid to realize it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories