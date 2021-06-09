June 9, 2021
HD 88 candidate Jervonte Edmonds adds more than $11K in opening month
Image via Facebook.

Ryan Nicol June 9, 2021

Jervonte Edmonds
Edmonds is competing against Paulette Armstead for the Democratic nomination.

Democratic candidate Jervonte Edmonds added just under $11,400 in May as he pursues the House District 88 seat set to be vacated by Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy.

Edmonds entered the contest in early May. Paulette Armstead, a former candidate for Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections, joined the contest last week. She won’t file her first fundraising reports until July, however.

Edmonds founded Suits For Seniors, a high school mentoring program aiming to prepare students for their future careers. Edmonds has also worked as executive director of the West Palm Beach Police Athletic League, sat on the executive board of the Palm Beach County Black Chamber of Commerce and served as President of Palm Beach Young Black Progressives.

The May fundraising report is the first such report filed by Edmonds. The totals, filed with the Division of Elections, shows Edmonds mostly relying on smaller donations, as opposed to maxed-out $1,000 contributions. Edmonds collected 107 contributions in total during the period, averaging just over $106 per donor. More than 60% of those donations were for $50 or less.

Earlier this year, Edmonds was disqualified from the West Palm Beach City Commission contest after a judge found he did not live in the city proper. His address given to the Division of Elections is within the HD 88 boundaries, however, allowing him to qualify for the seat.

But Armstead, the former Palm Beach SOE candidate also competing for the HD 88 seat, appears to be living just outside district lines. Florida law only requires candidates to be a resident of the district “upon taking office.” That gives Armstead time to change residences and still qualify for the race.

Armstead has also mounted two other bids for the Florida House in District 92. She lost in the Democratic primary to now-Rep. Patricia Williams both times.

Hardy, the current HD 88 seat-holder, has announced a run for the Special Election in Florida’s 20th Congressional District to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. Florida’s resign-to-run law requires Hardy to officially step down from his House seat by July 30. He’d leave midway through his first term in the House after ousting former Rep. Al Jacquet in the Aug. 2020 Democratic primary.

HD 88 spans parts of Palm Beach County including Lake Park, Riviera Beach and Mangonia Park. Candidates and political committees face a June 10 deadline to report all financial activity through May 31.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

