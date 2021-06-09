June 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist signals moderate position on police reform
Image via Jason Delgado.

Jason DelgadoJune 9, 20214min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

‘Never tire’: Val Demings launches campaign for Marco Rubio’s U.S. Senate seat

Corona EconomicsHeadlines

State fires back in cruise ship fight

FederalHeadlines

State fires back in cruise-ship fight

Crist
The Congressman's position contrasts bolder calls from more progressive Democrats.

If elected again as Governor, Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist suggested Wednesday he would take a middle of the road approach to police reform in Florida.

“We have to have good training,” the gubernatorial hopeful told reporters in Tallahassee. “We have to have proper funding. And we have to do what’s right to make sure law enforcement exists and it’s healthy and it’s safe and it’s smarter.”

Crist’s remarks came moments after a roundtable discussion with Black community leaders at a regional NAACP office.

While participants spoke primarily of Florida’s new and controversial election laws, others expressed concerns over policing practices and Gov. Ron DeSantisanti-riot legislation.

“I’m afraid,” said Stanley Simms, a local activist who recently regained his voting rights.

“I have two Black sons. We’ve got a Governor that’s more (concerned) that a ballot box is anchored down than whether or not a cop is operating officially.”

Police reform remains a spotlight issue after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

And while Floyd’s death sparked waves of protests and unrest in cities across the nation, lawmakers in Washington and state houses remain at odds over what to do next.

In Tallahassee, for example, some Democratic lawmakers woefully OK’d a police reform bill despite arguing the measure doesn’t go far enough.

More reforms, they vowed, are on the horizon.

But unlike progressive lawmakers in politically safe, left-leaning districts, moderate and swing-district Democrats have increasingly distanced themselves from bolder reforms over time, noting the political volatility associated with proposals such as defunding the police, or even moves that might resemble it.

As a Democrat seeking Florida’s Governor’s mansion, Crist’s position underscores the squeamishness of some Democrats to draw strong lines in the sand — a move that may cost Crist more progressive voters while welcoming more moderate Floridians.

At the least, the Congressman’s remarks contrast the ideology of his more progressive Democratic colleagues in Washington.

Crist’s visit marks one of many stops the Republican-turned-Democrat plans to make throughout his statewide Voting Rights Tour.

During his trip to Florida’s capital city, the Congressman listened more than he spoke, and frequently took notes between speakers.

Crist will travel Thursday to West Palm Beach.

Post Views: 115

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs property insurance changes into law

nextNikki Fried says Jax bridge lighting is part of anti-Pride pattern for Ron DeSantis

One comment

  • Arthro

    June 9, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    Charlie will vote whatever way the wind blows. He has no convictions except getting himself elected.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories