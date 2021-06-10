June 10, 2021
Congressional Black Caucus is rebuffing Byron Donalds’ interest in membership
Byron Donalds. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles June 10, 2021

Donalds
The organization has allowed Republicans, including Allen West, into its ranks before.

He’s a Congressman. He’s Black. But so far, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has not been offered membership into the Congressional Black Caucus.

“The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream,” the Naples Republican said in a statement to Florida Politics.

“As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal. As a young Black man who grew up in the inner city of Brooklyn in a single-parent household, my achieving of the American Dream would be a valued addition to the CBC and one that should transcend politics.”

But the caucus won’t allow the Naples Republican to join its ranks, according to Buzzfeed News, despite the freshman Congressman expressing his interest in joining membership. Representatives from the office said Donalds has spoken to at least three members about the possibility of joining.

The caucus has had Republican members before, but appears to be excluding Donalds now. The  reasoning, sources from the caucus told Buzzfeed, stems from Donalds’ voting against certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Those votes were the first Donalds cast as a member of the House, and he held to the objections of multiple slates of electors even after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol disrupted the certification process.

“The people who invaded Capitol Hill today do not embody my constituents’ values and heart, and they will not alter my decision to object to the Electoral College certification,” Donalds tweeted the day of the riot.

The Congressman has reportedly approached at least three members about membership but gotten nowhere. Florida Politics has placed calls to Florida’s three CBC members — Val Demings, Al Lawson and Frederica Wilson — about the issue.

At the moment, the CBC has no Republican members, though it has in the past. Donalds is one of two Black Republicans now serving in the House, though Utah Rep. Burgess Owens has said he is not interested in joining the group.

Few Republicans have ever joined the caucus. The list includes Rep. Allen West, who had a contentious relationship with the group. West once irritated the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, who represented a neighboring district to West, when it was his turn to buy lunch for the caucus and he treated peers to fast food.

But Donalds, while an outspoken conservative, lacks West’s reputation for provocation. He has governed in a style more akin to South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who years ago declined to join the House caucus the same year West was elected.

In the state House, Donalds, as part of the Republican majority, tackled issues once taboo in GOP circles such as sentencing and criminal justice reform.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

