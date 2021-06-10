June 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Donors aren’t backing current HD 11 candidates
Fundraising slow for Heath Brockwell, other HD 11 hopefuls.

A.G. GancarskiJune 10, 20214min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Congressional Black Caucus is rebuffing Byron Donalds’ interest in membership

2022Headlines

Seven House members back Charlie Crist’s run for Governor

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.10.21

Brockwell
The current candidates aren't catching on.

Rep. Cord Byrd isn’t running for reelection in Northeast Florida’s House District 11, leaving an attractive, safe seat for the taking.

But thus far, none of the three candidates has demonstrated the kind of viability needed to win the seat, with May’s fundraising the latest disappointing series of reports.

Jacksonville Beach lawyer Heath Brockwell is the clubhouse leader in reports filed this week. However, with just $4,650 raised in May and just over $18,000 cash on hand, the money needed to clear the field isn’t there. Chiropractors and doctors made up the majority of the donations.

Recent Hilliard High School graduate Bo Hodges has raised $105 through four months, a pace that likewise won’t get it done, even in the most carefully drawn of districts.

Jacksonville Beach podcaster Matthew Collins likewise may not be a serious candidate. He opened his account months ago but has yet to register any activity.

There is arguably room for another serious candidate, and one person exploring a run is the current chair of the Duval County Republican Party.

Dean Black has prioritized fundraising during his tenure, and he’s looking at the open seat. He has $100,000 in a political committee, suggesting the planning is in somewhat of an advanced state.

“I have been humbled by the outpouring of encouragement to run for the Legislature,” Black said last week. “While I am praying about it and discussing it with my family, I know that Tallahassee needs more strong conservative leaders who will fight to preserve liberty and opportunity in Florida.”

Black’s committee drew support from Duval County Clerk of Court Jody Phillips, St. Johns County Clerk of Court Brandon Patty, former Reps. Jay FantRonnie FussellHusein CumberBill WatsonDeno Hicks, and a political committee affiliated with U.S. Rep. John Rutherford.

There is a school of thought that says Byrd stands down from the Senate run, but he does not indicate doing that anytime soon, if at all. That theory suggests that Senate leadership will discourage anything that looks like a competitive Primary for any safe Senate seat this cycle.

Assuming House District 11 holds up under its current mapping for 2022, the real drama will be in the August Republican Primary. Byrd won the General in the 2020 election by more than a two-to-one margin.

Post Views: 134

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSeven House members back Charlie Crist's run for Governor

nextCongressional Black Caucus is rebuffing Byron Donalds' interest in membership

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories